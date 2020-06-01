Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes for Hamilton's Delay in 'Denouncing Systemic Racism'

The Hamilton creator offered support to the Black Lives Matter movement while apologizing for the delay

Lin-Manuel Miranda posted a heartfelt video showing support to protests over the death of George Floyd.

Though Miranda, 40, had been active on his personal social media, he apologized for the delay by the official social media accounts for Hamilton — his Tony-winning musical — to support the Black Lives Matter movement. The hit show features a diverse cast playing America's founding fathers and influential figures of the country's history.

"We spoke out on the day of the Pulse shooting. We spoke out when Vice President Mike Pence came to our show 10 days after the election. That we have not yet firmly spoken the inarguable truth that Black Lives Matter and denounced systematic racism and white supremacy from our official Hamilton channels is a moral failure on our part," Miranda said in a video posted Sunday. "As the writer of the show, I take responsibility and apologize for my part in this moral failure."

Miranda also apologized for "not pushing harder and faster for us to speak these self-evident truths under the Hamilton banner which has come to mean so much to so many of you."

"Hamilton doesn't exist without the black and brown artists who created and revolutionized and changed the world through the culture, music and language of hip-hop. Literally, the idea of the show doesn't exist without the brilliant black and brown artists in our cast, crew and production team who breathe life into this story every time it's performed," he continued.

"It's up to us and words and deeds to stand up for our fellow citizens. It's up to us to do the work to be better allies and have each other's backs," Miranda added.

In his statement, Miranda refers to the 2016 incident in which then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence attended a showing of the musical in New York City and was promptly booed by the crowd upon his arrival, days after the election.

Though Pence made a quick exit once the show ended, the Broadway cast addressed his attendance during curtain call with actor Brandon Victor Dixon delivering a statement.

“I see you walking out but I hope you will hear us,” Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr, said before telling the audience, “there’s nothing to boo here, we’re all sharing a story of love.”

“We welcome you, and we truly thank you for joining us here at Hamilton: An American Musical — we really do,” he continued. “We are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir. But we truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values, and work on behalf of all of us.”

In the days following 46-year-old Floyd's death on May 25, the four Minneapolis police officers present during his arrest were fired for their involvement after footage of the incident went viral on social media.