Hamilton's Anthony Ramos Says Disney+ Movie Is 'Dope': 'Everybody's Got the Same Seat'

When the Hamilton movie debuts on Disney+, one of its original stars, Anthony Ramos, will be one of the biggest fans watching.

The singer and actor, who originated the roles of John Laurens in the first act and Philip Hamilton in the second, tells PEOPLE he's pumped for fans who never saw the show on Broadway to have a front-row seat. The movie, filmed in 2016 with the production's original Broadway cast, starts streaming on Disney+ Friday.

"I think it's going to be great," Ramos, 28, says. "I just saw it a few days ago and I was like, 'Wow, I can't believe we did that.' I think it's just going to be a dope experience for people to be able to see this show that one, is not running right now and two, Broadway is expensive in general, right? And Hamilton is not an inexpensive ticket."

And for those who haven't seen the Tony-winning sensation onstage, Ramos says the movie gives them new perspectives even he missed.

"And everybody's got the same seat!" Ramos adds. "I remember our director was saying, 'You know what's amazing is everyone's got the same seat.' There's so many small facial expressions, just things that I didn't pick up on the first time when I saw the show live that you're seeing in this movie. Certain close-ups and our director did an amazing job of really capturing the show, like the beauty of the ensemble of this cast that I feel are the backbone and the pillars of the show."

"Yo, our director, everybody, killed it," he says. "The cast is amazing. I'm just like so excited and proud to be a part of it. And I'm just hyped, man, for people to finally get to check the joint in their pajamas in their crib now."

Like millions around the world, Ramos has been staying home in Brooklyn during the pandemic to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. He's taking it all "one day at a time" as he juggles adjusting to the new normal and figuring out his career's next steps.

"Some days are harder than others, but for the most part I feel really encouraged and I feel like I'm still being creative, I'm still working. And all things considered, it's still been awesome," he says. "It's definitely challenging, but at the same time, all the stuff going on in the world — global pandemic, there's police brutality — I think you just take it a step at a time and you do what you can and you do what feels right."

Ramos has had a whirlwind few years after starring as a fan-favorite in the original Broadway production of Hamilton, where he also met now-fiancée Jasmine Cephas Jones, 30. He quickly followed it up with roles in 2018's A Star Is Born and In the Heights, while also releasing his debut album.

The time at home has helped him finally get some rest.