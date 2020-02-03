Disney to Release Hamilton — with the Original Broadway Cast! — in Movie Theaters Next Year  

The original Broadway cast of Hamilton Joan Marcus

Hamilton is coming to a theater near you!

On Monday, Disney announced that after reaching an agreement for worldwide distribution rights, the company would be releasing a filmed version of the hit Broadway musical in the United States and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021.

As if that’s not exciting enough, the show will feature the entire original Broadway cast, which includes Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton), Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Aaron Burr), Christopher Jackson (George Washington) and Jonathan Groff (King George).

“I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations – The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin,” said Miranda — who also wrote the music, lyrics and book for the Tony-winning show — in a press release.

“I’m so proud of what [director] Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton – a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater,” he added. “We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible.”

The show, which was filmed back in 2016 onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City, promises to transport “its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way,” by “combining the best elements of live theater and film,” according to the press release.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art. All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience,” said Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”

“We are thrilled for fans of the show, and new audiences across the world, to experience what it was like on stage – and in the audience – when we shot this at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016. We wanted to give everyone the same seat, which is what this film can provide,” added Kail.