Hamilton! Disney+ Releases New Stirring Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's Filmed Musical

Hamilton will be available to stream on July 3 on Disney+

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton is days away from premiering on Disney+!

Ahead of Disney+'s debut of the live recording of his Tony-winning musical on July 3, the platform has premiered a new trailer to give fans a peek at what's in store.

Last week, Miranda, 40, appeared on Good Morning America to discuss Hamilton's journey to the streaming service.

"No one can predict the way a work is received, and the way Hamilton has been received has surpassed everyone's wildest dreams, but our biggest issue has always been accessibility," Miranda said on GMA.

"So I'm really glad," he continued. "We had the luxury to basically shoot an independent film in our first year, and now the world can see what it felt like to be in that room in June 2016 next Friday."

The live recording was captured over several days of onstage performances, edited together for an up-close cinematic version of the musical, a hip-hop retelling of founding father Alexander Hamilton's life story.

"No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton — an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way," said Walt Disney Company's Bob Iger in a press release last month.

"In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful," Iger added.