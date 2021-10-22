In Memory of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins: A Look Back on Her Life Through Her Own Photos

Earlier this month, Hutchins, also a photographer, shared a stunning shot of Bonanza Creek Ranch, where Rust was being filmed and where she ultimately spent her finals days.

"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation," Hutchins' husband Matthew told Insider on Oct. 22 about his wife's death.

"I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic," he continued. "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."