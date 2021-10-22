In Memory of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins: A Look Back on Her Life Through Her Own Photos
The 42-year-old cinematographer died on Oct. 22 after Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun while on the set of the upcoming film, Rust. Hutchins is survived by her husband, Matthew, and a son
In the days before her death, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins shared special moments from her time on the set of Rust, an upcoming western film she was working on in New Mexico.
The clip features the 42-year-old riding a horse with the film's crew and an incredible backdrop of the New Mexico sky.
She also posted a photo of the entire Rust crew "standing in #IAsolidarity," a reference to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) entertainment union's recent contract negotiations.
Earlier this month, Hutchins, also a photographer, shared a stunning shot of Bonanza Creek Ranch, where Rust was being filmed and where she ultimately spent her finals days.
"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation," Hutchins' husband Matthew told Insider on Oct. 22 about his wife's death.
"I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic," he continued. "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."
Originally from Ukraine, Hutchins worked as an investigative journalist with British documentary productions in Europe prior to her work in film. Her cinematography credits include Archenemy (2020), Darlin' (2019), Blindfire (2020) and The Mad Hatter (2021), among numerous short films.
Hutchins was loved by many, including the actors she worked with on films. Archenemy star Joe Manganiello shared a black-and-white image of the cinematographer working on set alongside a heartfelt message.
"She was a fantastic person. There was no amount of pressure she couldn't handle. She was a great collaborator and an ally to anyone in front of her camera," he wrote. "Everyone who knew her was rooting for her."
Alec Baldwin made a two-part statement on Twitter, addressing the accident that took the life of Hutchins and injured Rust director Joel Souza.
"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he wrote.
"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," Baldwin continued. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."
Hutchins graduated from the AFI Conservatory in 2015, according to her website biography, and was selected as one of American Cinematographer's Rising Stars of 2019 as well as a cinematographer for the 21st Century Fox DP Lab in 2018.
"As is profoundly true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community," a rep for her alma mater wrote on Twitter. "At AFI, we pledge to see that Halyna Hutchins will live on in the spirit of all who strive to see their dreams realized in stories well told."
"Our kickass 1st AD, camera and G&E team on Blindfire! I'm so grateful for all of your hard work and dedication on this movie!" Hutchins captioned this photo of herself and her Blindfire team in May 2019.
She posed with a set of wings at SXSW Film Festival in 2019.
She uplifted and put a spotlight on women in the industry. Here, she smiles in a group of "amazing women" directors and filmmakers.
Hutchins posed with Pollyanna McIntosh, the director of the 2019 horror film Darlin', while in Dallas in 2018.
She also playfully posed at the Stranger Things FYSee party with friends back in 2017.