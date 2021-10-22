Halyna Hutchins' Husband Speaks Out After Her Death on Rust Set: 'I Don't Think There Are Words'

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins has spoken out, one day after the cinematographer was shot and killed on the set of the movie Rust.

The movie's star, Alec Baldwin, misfired a prop gun at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico, killing Hutchins, the cinematographer, and injuring director Joel Souza. The local prop master's union has said that the gun Baldwin fired contained "a live round," according to an email viewed by IndieWire, though authorities have not confirmed.

After the incident, Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department. Souza, 48, underwent treatment for his injuries at Christus St. Vincent's hospital, officials said. His reps confirmed to Deadline on Friday that he has been released from the hospital.

"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation," Matthew, 38, told Insider on Friday.

"I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic," he continued. "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."

Hutchins graduated from the AFI conservatory in 2015, according to her website biography, and was selected as one of American Cinematographer's Rising Stars of 2019 as well as a cinematographer for the 21st Century Fox DP Lab in 2018.

"As is profoundly true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community," her alma mater wrote on Twitter. "At AFI, we pledge to see that Halyna Hutchins will live on in the spirit of all who strive to see their dreams realized in stories well told."

Originally from Ukraine, Hutchins worked as an investigative journalist with British documentary productions in Europe prior to her work in film. She also holds a graduate degree in International Journalism from Kyiv National University in Ukraine.

Following the news of her death, directors, actors and others in the film industry paid tribute to the late cinematographer.

"I woke up to the messages and read the news and I am in shock. I was so lucky to have had @halynahutchins as my DP on Archenemy," wrote actor Joe Manganiello. "She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to she what she could pull off next… and she was a fantastic person."

He added, "There was no amount of pressure she couldn't handle. She was a great collaborator and an ally to anyone in front of her camera. Everyone who knew her was rooting for her. I can't believe that this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? This is a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family and especially to her son. I am so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her…"

James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films and The Suicide Squad, also paid tribute to Hutchins on social media.

"My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen," he wrote on Twitter. "My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family."

In the wake of the shooting, work on Rust has stopped, the film's production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC, said in a statement.