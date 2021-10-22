Halyna Hutchins' Husband Says Alec Baldwin Has Been 'Very Supportive' After Her On-Set Death

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew has spoken out again following the cinematographer's death on the set of the movie Rust.

Hutchins, 42, died Thursday after Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico and shot both Hutchins and director Joel Souza, the local sheriff's department said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff's department. Souza, 48, was hospitalized but his reps told Deadline he has since been released.

While speaking to Daily Mail on Friday, Matthew said that he has been in touch with Baldwin, 63, following the incident.

"I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive," said Matthew, 38, who has an 8-year-old son he shared with Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin - Halyna Hutchins Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty; Fred Hayes/Getty

Matthew previously opened up about his wife's death while speaking to Insider on Friday, telling the outlet, "I don't think there are words to communicate the situation."

"I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic," he continued. "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."

Baldwin has also spoken out regarding the incident, issuing a two-part statement on Twitter Friday morning.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," the actor began.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," he added. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

A source later told PEOPLE that the ordeal has been "incredibly difficult" for Baldwin.

"Alec is still trying to get his head around everything that happened," the source said. "This has been devastating."

The local prop master's union has said that the gun Baldwin fired contained "a live round," according to an email viewed by IndieWire, though authorities have not confirmed. So far, no charges have been filed and an investigation remains ongoing.

The Rust film set has been shut down following Hutchins' death, with production indefinitely paused, according to the production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC.