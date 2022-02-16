Matthew Hutchins will appear on Today Feb. 24, in his first interview since wife Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust after an October shooting incident

Halyna Hutchins' Husband Matthew to Give First Interview Since She Was Fatally Shot on Rust Set

Matthew Hutchins is set to give his first interview since the October death of his wife Halyna Hutchins.

The cinematographer died at age 42, after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun on the set of Rust. Matthew will speak to Hoda Kotb on the Today show in an interview airing Feb. 24.

"The interview will also run as a bonus episode of Kotb's Making Space podcast. A preview of the interview will air Wednesday, February 23, on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," a release says.

Matthew's talk with Kotb, 57, will air just over a week after he filed a complaint on behalf of himself and the couple's 9-year-old son Andros, claiming Baldwin, 63, "recklessly shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust."

The complaint, also filed by Halyna's estate, reads Baldwin "and the other Defendants in this case failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences."

A rep for Baldwin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the complaint, which was filed on Tuesday.

Halyna Hutchins Husband Matthew Honors His Late Wife In First Instagram Post Since Her Death Halyna Hutchins and family | Credit: Matthew Hutchins/Instagram

In October, Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna and director Joel Souza during a camera test at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico. Halyna died from her injuries after being airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital. Souza, 48, survived his injuries.

Besides starring in the planned western film, Baldwin was also listed as a producer of the ill-fated movie.

"Halyna deserved to live," the complaint reads, "and the Defendants had the power to prevent her death if they only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations."

"This lawsuit seeks justice for the losses of her survivors and to hold responsible those who caused her tragic death," the complaint also reads, in part.

RELATED VIDEO: Rust Actor Devon Werkheiser Says Halyna Hutchins Death in Tragic Shooting "Doesn't Make Sense"

Following the shooting in October, Baldwin had breakfast with Matthew and Andros in Sante Fe, New Mexico, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Matthew told the Daily Mail of the meeting, "I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive."

"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation," Matthew told Insider after his wife's death.

"I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic," he added. "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."

Alec Baldwin, Halyna hutchins Alec Baldwin (L); Halyna Hutchins | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty; Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Baldwin also spoke about the meeting in December during his sit-down interview with ABC News.

"Her husband comes to town, her husband Matthew. And I met with him and their son. He was as kind as you could be," said Baldwin, as George Stephanopoulos asked, "What could you possibly say to him?"

"I didn't know what to say. He hugged me and he goes, 'I suppose you and I are going to go through this together.' And I thought, 'Well, not as much as you are,' " said Baldwin, who is a father of seven. "I think to myself, this little boy doesn't have a mother anymore. And there's nothing we can do to bring her back."

"I said, 'I don't know what to say; I don't know how to convey to you how sorry I am and how I'm willing to do anything I can to cooperate,' " he said.