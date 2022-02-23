Halyna Hutchins' Husband Is 'Angry' Alec Baldwin Denied 'Responsibility' for His Wife's Death

"The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," Matthew Hutchins said during his first interview since the death of his wife, Halyna Hutchins

Matthew Hutchins, the husband of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is "angry" at Alec Baldwin, the film's star and producer, over his wife's death.

In a preview of Hoda Kotb's Thursday Today show interview with Matthew, Halyna's widower said he is infuriated that Baldwin has not accepted responsibility for the fatal on-set shooting, which resulted in the death of his wife at 42.

"Watching him, I just felt so angry," Matthew said in the interview when asked about Baldwin's sit-down ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos, in which the actor said he did not feel guilty about the incident. "I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her."

"There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced, and there's multiple responsible parties," Matthew added of the Rust set.

"The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," Matthew said.

During December's ABC News interview, Baldwin said, "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but it's not me."

Earlier this month, Matthew filed a complaint on behalf of himself and the couple's 9-year-old son Andros, claiming Baldwin, 63, "recklessly shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust."

The complaint, also filed by Halyna's estate, reads Baldwin "and the other Defendants in this case failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences."

A rep for Baldwin did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the complaint.

In October, Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna and director Joel Souza during a camera test at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico. Halyna died from her injuries after being airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital. Souza, 48, survived his injuries.

Besides starring in the planned Western, Baldwin was also listed as a producer of the ill-fated movie.

"Halyna deserved to live," the complaint reads, "and the Defendants had the power to prevent her death if they only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations."

"This lawsuit seeks justice for the losses of her survivors and to hold responsible those who caused her tragic death," the complaint also reads, in part.

Following the shooting in October, Baldwin had breakfast with Matthew and Andros in Sante Fe, New Mexico, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Matthew previously told the Daily Mail of the meeting, "I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive."

"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation," Matthew told Insider after his wife's death.

"I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic," he added. "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."