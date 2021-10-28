Halyna Hutchins GoFundMe Surpasses Initial Goal with Over $225K Raised for Family Since Her Death

A GoFundMe campaign set up by a chapter of the International Cinematographers Guild in memory of its member Halyna Hutchins has more than surpassed its goal in a matter of days.

The ICG Local 600, based in Hollywood, launched a GoFundMe page for the late film professional last Friday afternoon, listing the goal as $10,000. As of Thursday morning, over $226,000 has been raised by nearly 3,000 donors so far.

The description on the GoFundMe page reads: "Local 600 mourns the passing of Halyna Hutchins, a Director of Photography who died from injuries sustained on the set of 'Rust' in New Mexico, on Thursday, October 21. Halyna is survived by her husband, Matthew, and her 9-year-old son. In memory of Halyna, Local 600 has set up this GoFundMe page to help raise funds for her family at this difficult time. We encourage you to donate if you can."

Hutchins, who worked as the Director of Photography on Rust, was accidentally shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of his film Rust last Thursday in New Mexico. She was 42. A sheriff's investigation determined that she and director Joel Souza, 48, were "shot when a prop firearm" discharged by Baldwin, 63, fired a real lead bullet.

According to a preliminary investigation, the bullet fatally struck Hutchins before hitting Souza, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Juan Rios told PEOPLE this week.

Baldwin was told the gun was "cold," meaning there was no live round in it, by assistant director Dave Halls before Halls handed the prop firearm to the actor, according to a search warrant affidavit from the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office. Halls has not commented publicly on the situation.

Halyna Hutchins Halyna Hutchins | Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty

Baldwin first spoke out about the incident last Friday morning, writing on Twitter, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," he continued. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."