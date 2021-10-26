Halyna Hutchins' Father Says He Doesn't Blame Alec Baldwin for Cinematographer's Tragic Death

On Sunday, Anatoly Androsovych said he and his wife are still in disbelief following the death of their daughter

Halyna Hutchins' father has spoken out for the first time since the cinematographer was fatally shot on the set of the movie Rust last week.

On Sunday, Anatoly Androsovych spoke about his grief and said he doesn't blame the tragedy on Alec Baldwin, who accidentally shot and killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

"We still can't believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief," Androsovych, a Ukraine native, told The Sun. "But I don't hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns."

He added that Hutchins' 9-year-old son "has been very badly affected" by his mother's death. "He is lost without his mother," Androsovych said.

Androsovych also told The Sun that Hutchins' husband Matthew "will decide if legal action is going to be taken."

Halyna Hutchins Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust' | Credit: Halyna Hutchins/ instagram

Authorities in New Mexico are currently investigating the death of Hutchins, who died after being airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital on Thursday. Baldwin, 63, shot a prop firearm while rehearsing a scene on the set of the movie, killing Hutchins. Souza was also injured in the incident but was released from the hospital the following day.

Speaking with The Daily Mail last week, Matthew said that he has been in touch with Baldwin following the incident, adding that the actor had been "very supportive."

Matthew previously opened up about his wife's death while speaking to Insider on Friday, telling the outlet, "I don't think there are words to communicate the situation."

"I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic," he continued. "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."

Halyna Hutchins Husband Matthew Honors His Late Wife In First Instagram Post Since Her Death Halyna Hutchins with her husband Matthew Hutchins and their son Andros, 9. | Credit: Matthew Hutchins/Instagram

Baldwin has also spoken out regarding the incident, issuing a two-part statement on Twitter Friday morning.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," the actor began.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," he added. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

A source later told PEOPLE that the ordeal has been "incredibly difficult" for Baldwin.