Are Halloweentown's Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Dating? See Their Cute Kissing Selfie

It’s a match made in Halloweentown!

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz — who costarred in Disney Channel’s beloved 2001 original movie Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge — appear to be dating.

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the pair went public with their romance on Instagram —with Brown, 33, posting a shot of her and Kountz, 39, on Friday sharing a smooch in honor of International Kissing Day.

“#Internationalkissingday you say?” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I’ll just leave this right here then.”

It’s not the first time Brown has posted shots on Instagram with Kountz.

A quick scan through her feed shows the two have been hanging out together for well over a year — doing everything from traveling the world to posing in Halloweentown T-shirts to seeing Hamilton together.

Kimberly J. Brown/Instagram

They’ve also spent a few holidays by one another’s side — including Christmas, the Fourth of July, and yes, Halloween.

“It’s this handsome guy’s birthday today!” she wrote in October. “You fill my life with so much happiness and laughter.”

Of course, while they appear happy off screen, Disney Channel fans will remember the two weren’t exactly a perfect match in Halloweentown II.

Her character Marnie Piper — a young witch beginning to understand her powers — sets her sights on crush Kal (Kountz) early on in the film. But when she tries to impression him by showing him her grandma’s magical room, she soon learns that he’s the son of the evil warlock Kalabar ( Robin Thomas) out to destroy Halloweentown.

Since the film, both have continued to work in the industry. She last appeared on the AMC series Low Winter Sun while he has had roles in Mad Men and Youthful Daze.

The Halloweentown films also starred the late Debbie Reynolds.