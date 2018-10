Halloween Turns 40: 9 Actors You Didn't Know Had Roles in the Horror Franchise

Though only 17 at the time of its release, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was no stranger to the film industry when he appeared in 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. The (500) Days of Summer actor had been acting professionally for ten years, and was starring in 3rd Rock from the Sun when he made a cameo as Jimmy Howell in the franchise’s 7th installment.

Jimmy was Marion Whittington’s (formerly Nurse Chambers) hockey-playing next-door neighbor. After Whittington’s house was broken into, Jimmy investigated, not finding anything except some alcohol he stole. Unfortunately, Gordon-Levitt, 37, never made a return appearance. Jimmy was found dead, impaled by an ice skate.

Since H20, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been nominated for two Golden Globes, and will direct and star in Wingmen with Channing Tatum.