From Bad Hair to The Witches : Here Are the New Horror Movies to Stream This Halloween

Ahead of Oct. 31, several holiday themed movies are hitting streaming and on demand — and they're majorly star-studded.

The season kicked off with Netflix's early October release of Adam Sandler's latest comedy for the streaming platform, Hubie Halloween. The actor stars as a community volunteer caught up in a real murder investigation.

Also out already is Anne Hathaway and Robert Zemeckis's The Witches remake, released early by HBO Max instead of the planned theatrical release. The movie stars Hathaway as the main Grand High Witch, taking over the role from Anjelica Huston in the 1990 original.

The Witches is about a young boy who stumbles upon a secret group of witches and, with the help of his loving grandmother, tries to stop their evil plan to turn all the world’s children into mice.

Another new release is The Craft: Legacy, a sequel to the 1996 cult teen movie. Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, the new film features an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches, played by Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, who get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound magical powers.

The movie, which divided critics, is available on-demand now.

For a thriller with social commentary, turn to Janelle Monaé's Antebellum, a chilling tale about a modern Black woman who is kidnapped and somehow transported back to a slave plantation. The movie offers a brutal take on the racial reality of today's age, with a message on how Black women deserve more protection.

"This is a film that's centered around the Black American woman experience. The themes and what we're talking about ... they're absolutely horrific," Monáe said during Meredith's :BLACKPRINT series." But there's also joy though. It's complex like life. There's the celebration of what it means to be a Black woman who is liberating her community."

Another horror film with an important message is Bad Hair, newly available to stream on Hulu.

The film by director Justin Simien (Dear White People) is a horror satire starring relative newcomer Elle Lorraine as a young woman who gets a weave in order to fit in at her image-obsessed job. Set in 1989, the movie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, follows as more and more odd things happen to Lorraine's character as her weave grows a dangerous mind of its own.

And we may be cheating here, but any Halloween movie list isn't complete without the cult hit classic Hocus Pocus. While the movie first came out in 1993, it's remained a favorite amongst younger generations due to its constant replay in the days leading up to Halloween.