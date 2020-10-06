Respondents also confessed that there are some famous lines from horror movies that will immediately send a shiver down their spines

Over 30 Percent of People Sleep with Their Lights on After Watching a Horror Movie, Survey Finds

A lot of horror movie viewers are big scaredy-cats.

According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans who celebrate Halloween, after the credits roll on a horror movie, respondents have routines in place to make sure they fall asleep ‒ eventually.

Over a third (36 percent) will sleep with the lights on that night while 33 percent have to double-check all the locks at home, according to SWNS. Three in 10 will leave the TV or music playing and a quarter (24 percent) will make sure all the closet doors are closed.

Twenty-four percent will even run and jump into bed to avoid any monsters hiding under it — seriously.

Still, nearly three-quarters of respondents (72 percent) with kids under 16 said they plan on watching Halloween movies with the family, and 63 percent will introduce their children to Halloween classics this year. And 66 percent think watching a horror movie actually serves as a fun escape from the year 2020.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tubi, found plenty of movies to get viewers in the Halloween spirit.

Results found the most iconic Halloween movie of all time to be the titular Halloween with The Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream rounding out the top three.

Freddy Krueger from The Nightmare on Elm Street and Michael Meyers from Halloween were also cited as the number one and two scariest horror movie villains of all time, followed closely by Norman Bates from Psycho.

Respondents also confessed that there are some famous lines from horror movies that will immediately send a shiver down their spines.

“I see dead people” from The Sixth Sense was found to be the most iconic scary movie quote. “Heeeere’s Johnny!” (The Shining) and “They’re here” (Poltergeist) came in at two and three on the list.

It doesn’t take long after pressing play for horror movie viewers to feel that building tension – with the average person feeling stressed 13 minutes into the film.