Jamie Lee Curtis Hunts Michael Myers (Again) in Halloween Kills Trailer: 'He's the Essence of Evil'

Jamie Lee Curtis teased the horror sequel, in theaters Oct. 15, as "another brilliant chapter in the ultimate story of good vs. evil"

He's still alive.

In the first full trailer for Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode returns to try to, once and for all, take down the masked and murderous Michael Myers. Picking up immediately after 2018's Halloween, fans see in the trailer how the serial killer survives that film's climactic house fire to continue his rampage.

"Michael Myers is flesh and blood," Curtis says at one point in the trailer, "but a man couldn't survive that fire. The more he kills, the more he transcends. He's the essence of evil."

Halloween Kills, the second of a modern follow-up trilogy building off of the 1978 original, also stars Judy Greer, Anthony Michael Hall, Andi Matichak and Kyle Richards (the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, reprises her role as a grown-up Lindsey Wallace over four decades after the first movie).

The horror film was delayed due to the pandemic, now set to hit theaters Oct. 15. The next entry, titled Halloween Ends, is expected to debut in 2022.

On Instagram, Curtis, 62, praised writer/director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride for crafting "an intense and brutal second wave of their masterpiece HALLOWEEN 2018."

"They were prescient in the 2018 film about the amount of trauma that was being recognized, primarily by the #metoo movement which collided with Laurie's 40 year trauma," wrote Curtis, "and now they were again ahead of the curve of the amount of rage that we have all seen and felt in 2020. WE ARE ALL MAD AS HELL AND WE ARE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE!"