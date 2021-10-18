Halloween Kills Kills Box Office with $50 Million Opening While The Last Duel Loses Battle

The Last Duel saw $4.8 million during its opening weekend, while Halloween Kills brought in $50.4 million over the same dates

Halloween Kills slayed the box office during its opening weekend.

The horror movie, which premiered Oct. 15, brought in $50.4 million in its first weekend in theaters, according to IMDb's Box Office Mojo. Halloween Kills, the sequel to the 2018 Halloween reboot, simultaneously premiered on streaming through Peacock, NBC's streaming platform.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Halloween Kills pulled in impressive box office numbers, another movie that also debuted Friday saw a disappointing turnout. The Last Duel, a historical drama starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Jodie Comer brought in $4.8 million during its weekend debut.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who reprises her role as Laurie Strode in the twelfth Halloween installment, posted the weekend's box office results on Instagram, where she included some kinds words for the team behind The Last Duel.

"I'm thrilled for my @halloweenmovie family and the hundreds of people who contribute to the work. I also feel for the hundreds of team members of The Last Duel as they also worked for months aiming for a strong result, the elusive moment in the cinema success sun," Curtis wrote. "Trust me. I've been there! It isn't fun. Be gentle all."

Halloween Kills' $50 million comes after Halloween pulled in $76.2 million domestically in 2018, per Box Office Mojo. The latest Halloween film was originally predicted to bring in around $30 million, according to USA Today.

At $50.4 million, Halloween Kills saw the sixth-best opening of the pandemic, and helped usher in the third week in a row of a film opening at over $50 million, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The new horror movie picks up after the events of Halloween (2018), with Laurie returning to try and defeat killer Michael Meyers once again. Halloween Kills also marks the return of Kyle Richards, who played Lindsey in the original 1978 Halloween. Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, and Anthony Michael Hall also star.

halloween kills Credit: Universal Pictures

"I felt so comfortable the entire time and working with [director] David Gordon Green," Richards previously told PEOPLE. "He's such an incredible director and generous and open-minded and no ego. So he really made it easy for me and I loved it. I'm happy to keep doing it."