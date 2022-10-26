'Halloween' Star Jamie Lee Curtis, Director John Carpenter Celebrate Their 'Little Movie' Turning 44

Also getting in on the anniversary fun was Nick Castle, the actor who first donned the legendary white mask as The Shape, aka Michael Myers

By
Published on October 26, 2022 01:20 PM
HALLOWEEN, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle in mask, 1978.
Photo: Compass International Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jamie Lee Curtis and John Carpenter took a moment on Tuesday to honor their iconic horror film Halloween, which turned 44.

On Instagram, the 74-year-old Carpenter, who directed and co-created the film with the late Debra Hill, shared a series of snaps, which included a production shot and an image of the original script. His caption read: "Forty-four years ago... I made a little movie called Halloween."

Curtis, 63, who reprised her role of Laurie Strode for the final time in the recently released Halloween Ends, responded to Carpenter's post with, "AND WE ARE S🎃 GLAD YOU AND DEBRA DID🔪."

HALLOWEEN, from left: Director John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, 1978.
Compass International Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

In another post to commemorate the original film, the actress shared a character portrait with which she was quite taken. "Never saw this portrait before today. @danwintersphoto is [a] master at portraiture. His lens is specific and beautiful. Happy 44 anniversary, Laurie Strode. I love you and thanks Dan for this image of her enduring strength. @halloweenmovie
#Repost @danwintersphoto."

Also getting in on the anniversary fun was Nick Castle, the actor who first donned the legendary white mask as The Shape, aka Michael Myers. Castle, 75, shared a classic behind-the-scenes picture in which he was tipping a soda can into his mask's mouth.

"Forty-four years ago, I pretended to drink Dr. Pepper. I always hated Dr. Pepper. Diet Coke is much better. And healthier. And cheaper. And contains all your daily vitamin and caffeine needs," Castle quipped in his Twitter post. Castle had a cameo as Myers in the most recent franchise installment.

Halloween Ends premiered earlier this month both in theaters and on Peacock. Director David Gordon Green recently talked about how he has been responding to criticism over the final film in the latest trilogy.

"It's funny, when someone says, 'Build your dream house on this real estate using this title and these characters,' everybody is going to find a different little thing that's meaningful for them and they'll make it their own. That's what I did," said Green, 47.

Halloween Ends follows 2018's Halloween (the direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic) and 2021's Halloween Kills.

Released Oct. 14, the film currently holds a 39% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an Audience Score of 57%. It was met with criticism by some fans for its unique direction. The slasher has made more than $82 million at the global box office to date, according to Box Office Mojo.

"For every bite of backlash, you also get people that are thanking you for taking it to a new place and keeping it alive and full of love," Green told Moviemaker.com.

