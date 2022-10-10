Everything to Know About 'Halloween Ends'

From when the slasher sequel premieres to which original cast members will make their return, here's everything to know about Halloween Ends

Published on October 10, 2022 02:21 PM
(from left) Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Ends
Photo: Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

Forget the popcorn, Halloween Ends is a real nail biter!

The mayhem continues with Michael Myers's return to the third installment of director David Gordon Green's sequel trilogy that continues the story of John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic, Halloween.

Marking the final film in the threequel, the murderous maniac — notoriously referred to as The Shape — makes his way back to suburban Haddonfield, Illinois once more to cause havoc in the town after he "disappeared without a trace" in the wake of the events that unfolded four year prior.

But have no fear horror fans! Final girl Laurie Strode musters up the courage to go face to face — well, face to mask — with Michel Myers one last time in attempt to confront the embodiment of evil once and for all.

Halloween Ends follows 2018's Halloween (the direct sequel to the 1978 original slasher) and 2021's Halloween Kills. It promises a spine-chilling conclusion of the acclaimed horror franchise, 45 years after the original slasher's release.

Dying to know when it premieres and which original cast members are returning to the film? Scroll on for all the details on Halloween Ends.

What's Halloween Ends about?

Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Ends, co-written, produced and directed by David Gordon Green
Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

The official Halloween Ends synopsis reads: "Four years after her last encounter with masked killer Michael Myers, Laurie Strode is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir. Myers hasn't been seen since, and Laurie finally decides to liberate herself from rage and fear and embrace life. However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy that he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to confront the evil she can't control.

Which original cast members are returning to Halloween Ends?

Nick Castle; Jamie Lee Curtis; James Jude Courtney
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise her iconic role as Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends, marking the final time the actress will play the terrorized teen. Meanwhile, Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney will return to do the terrorizing, resuming their shared role as Michael Myers.

Furthermore, other cast members who are reprising their roles from previous installments include Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Will Patton as Officer Hawkins and Omar Dorsey as Sheriff Barker.

Who else is in the cast of Halloween Ends?

(from left) Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Corey (Rohan Campbell) in Halloween Ends
Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

Other members joining the cast of Halloween Ends include Guiding Light soap star Michael O'Leary as Dr. Mathis and Rohan Campbell of Hulu's The Hardy Boys as a new character named Corey Cunningham.

Is there a Halloween Ends trailer?

Peacock released the final Halloween Ends trailer on Sept. 27, giving fans one last look — ahead of its release — at the suspenseful happenings that are likely to unfold in the slasher sequel. The clip hints that Laurie's face-off with the masked murderer might be her last.

The horror legend is determined to avenge her daughter and free herself from an even "more dangerous" Michael's torment, even if it kills her. "Maybe the only way he can die is if I die too," Laurie says in the trailer. "It all ends now."

The final trailer for the third installment in director David Gordon Green's sequel trilogy is full of callbacks to earlier entries in the franchise, including a shot of Laurie from the original film shown back-to-back with a nearly identical shot from the upcoming movie.

When is the premiere of Halloween Ends?

HALLOWEEN ENDS, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a>, 2022.
Everett

The highly anticipated Halloween Ends hits theaters on Oct. 14, just ahead of the spooky holiday! Plus, it will also be streamable on Peacock day-and-date.

