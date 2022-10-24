'Halloween Ends' Director Defends Movie Against Fan 'Backlash': I Made It My 'Own'

"For every bite of backlash, you also get people that are thanking you for taking it to a new place," said Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 01:10 PM
David Gordon Green, Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Ends
David Gordon Green (L); Halloween Ends (2022). Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Universal Pictures

The director of Halloween Ends is defending his decision to go in a different direction.

David Gordon Green — who directed this year's third film in the most recent Jamie Lee Curtis-starring Halloween trilogy, as well as its 2018 and 2021 predecessors — was recently asked by Moviemaker.com how he responds to negative feedback for the movie.

"It's funny, when someone says, 'Build your dream house on this real estate using this title and these characters,' everybody is going to find a different little thing that's meaningful for them and they'll make it their own. That's what I did," said Green, 47.

Halloween Ends, which was released in theaters and simultaneously on Peacock Oct. 14, currently holds a 39% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an Audience Score of 57%, and has been met with criticism by many fans for its unique direction. The slasher has made more than $82 million at the global box office to date, according to Box Office Mojo.

"For every bite of backlash, you also get people that are thanking you for taking it to a new place and keeping it alive and full of love," Green told Moviemaker.com.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
Halloween Ends (2022). Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

Halloween Ends follows 2018's Halloween (the direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic) and 2021's Halloween Kills.

In the final film in the threequel, murderous maniac Michael Myers makes his way back to suburban Haddonfield, Illinois, once more to cause havoc in the town after he "disappeared without a trace" in the wake of the events that unfolded four years prior.

Final girl Laurie Strode (Curtis, 63) musters up the courage to go face-to-face — well, face-to-mask — with Michael one last time in an attempt to confront the embodiment of evil once and for all. But the road to their meeting isn't quite what one might expect.

"We had to decide how we wanted to wrap up these characters," Green told Moviemaker.com. "How do we want to make it not just a nice, neat bow on a franchise?"

"Honestly, we never once considered making a Laurie and Michael movie," he added with a laugh. "The concept that it should be a final showdown-type brawl never even crossed our minds."

One integral ingredient in the new movie? The character of Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), a babysitter who faces an unthinkable tragedy that kicks off a complex and sinister storyline for him throughout the remainder of the film.

"When David offered me the role he was like, 'I need you to know that a lot of people are going to really, really, really not be happy with what we're choosing to do here. You'll probably hear a lot of that,' " Campbell, 25, recently told Variety. "Jamie reached out and said the same thing."

He went on to say that he thinks Halloween Ends "feels like the most David Gordon Green movie ever made," adding, "When you sit with certain audiences, they either get it right away or they're halfway through the movie and you can audibly hear them being like, 'What is the tone of this?' and not giving themselves permission to dive into the humor or bizarreness."

Halloween Ends is in theaters and streaming on Peacock now.

Related Articles
(from left) Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Ends
Everything to Know About 'Halloween Ends'
Jamie Lee Curtis Cries from Halloween Fans Thanking Her in Video: 'It's a Legacy That I'm Very Very Proud'. https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cjt1TF7J9PH/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Jamie Lee Curtis Cries from 'Halloween' Fans Thanking Her: 'A Legacy I Treat with a Lot of Respect'
Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at 'Halloween Ends' Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'
HALLOWEEN, HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS Date 1978.
Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Through the Years
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) and Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN ENDS, directed by David Gordon Green
'Halloween Ends' Tops Box Office with Projected $43.4 Million in Its Opening Weekend
HALLOWEEN KILLS, Kyle Richards, 2021.
Kyle Richards Would 'Absolutely' Do Another 'Halloween' Film: It's the 'Gift That Keeps on Giving'
Jamie Lee Curtis, Lebron James
Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to LeBron James Calling Her a 'Legend and Badass': 'You Flatter Me'
HALLOWEEN, HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS Date 1978.
Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Halloween Legacy and How It Led to Her Husband and Kids: 'Dots Connected'
HALLOWEEN ENDS, Kyle Richards, 2022.
Kyle Richards Wore Fake Bangs in 'Halloween Ends' : 'A Lot Goes into Making Them, Believe It or Not'
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
Jamie Lee Curtis Challenges a 'More Dangerous' Michael Myers in Final Trailer for 'Halloween Ends'
Jamie Lee Curtis Hand And Footprint In Cement Ceremony At TCL Chinese Theatre
Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunite 28 Years After 'True Lies'
TERRIFIER 2, David Howard Thornton, 2022.
'Terrifier 2' : All About the Clown Horror Movie That's Causing People to Pass Out and Vomit
TERRIFIER 2, David Howard Thornton, 2022
Clown Horror 'Terrifier 2' 's Box Office Jumps 84% After Reports of Audiences Passing Out (Report)
Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh
Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh Will Voice Transformers in Upcoming 'Rise of the Beasts' Movie
HALLOWEEN KILLS, Jamie Lee Curtis, 2021.
Jamie Lee Curtis on Final Time Playing Laurie Strode in 'Halloween Ends' : 'It Felt Very Satisfying'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Special Guest John Carpenter attends the screening of 'Escape from New York' at the 2019 TCM 10th Annual Classic Film Festival on April 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)
Director John Carpenter Reunites with Original Station Wagon from 1978's 'Halloween'