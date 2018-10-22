Jamie Lee Curtis Happily Brags After Halloween Makes History as Biggest Female-Led Horror Movie

Helen Murphy
October 22, 2018 12:52 PM

The new Halloween movie performed scarily well at the box office during its opening weekend — and star Jamie Lee Curtis couldn’t be more proud!

On Sunday, Curtis, 59, posted on Instagram saying “OK. I’m going to go for one BOAST post.” In the caption, the actress highlighted all of the box office records broken by the film after its $91 million worldwide opening weekend.

Kevin Winter/Getty

“Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead,” Curtis wrote. “Biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55. Second biggest horror movie opening ever. Second biggest October movie opening ever. Biggest Halloween opening ever. Couldn’t be prouder of ALL who made this creative experiment have such a thrilling result!”

Curtis starred as babysitter Laurie Strode in the original 1978 Halloween, where the teenaged Laurie was terrorized by the iconic masked villain Michael Myers. In the new film, set 40 years later, Laurie is now a mother and a grandmother who has vowed to take revenge on Myers.

Jamie Lee Curtis in the original "Halloween".
ITV/REX/Shutterstock

While appearing at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, Curtis opened up about how, despite the years, her character is still the same girl audiences know and love.

“She’s the same girl 40 years later, she’s just been through a heck of a lot, like we all have,” the actress said. “You peel the onion of any person in this room, you will find trauma, you will find issues of sadness and loss and grief and great joy and happiness and drunkenness and misbehavior, but it’s human interaction.”

Halloween is in theaters now.

