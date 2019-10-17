This Hogwarts Tree Topper Will Bring a Little Extra Magic to Your Home This Holiday

Image zoom

Harry Potter fans, it’s almost time to start decking your (great) halls for the holidays — and thanks to Hallmark, you can bring some of the enchantment of Hogwarts into your own home this year.

The brand, known for its super romantic Christmas movies and classic keepsake holiday ornaments, released a new Harry Potter collection for 2019 that is definitely for the super fan (whether you’re a Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin). Included in the collection is this magical light-up Hogwarts castle tree topper that can take the place of your star and plays the iconic “Hedwig’s Theme” music.

But what’s even cooler is that Hallmark also released new Harry Potter character ornaments — including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley — that have the ability to sync with the Hogwarts tree topper. By connecting one or more of the characters to the castle, you’ll unlock interactive performances from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first installment of the popular movie saga that came out in 2001.

The Hogwarts tree topper can stay constantly illuminated atop your tree by keeping the power adapter plugged in, but it also comes with a crest remote control to begin the interactive light and sound show. Once you’ve connected all of the character ornaments to the castle, just swish and click the remote’s button to begin the performance.

With all of the Hogwarts tree topper’s cool capabilities, it doesn’t come cheap (you’ll have to shell out $120 for it). However, each of the character ornaments only cost $30. And good news if you’re an Amazon Prime member — you can get all the festive Harry Potter decorations for your tree in just two days, which is especially great if you need a last-minute gift for a diehard fan.

We have a feeling the tree topper and ornaments will sell out fast (in fact, Ron Weasley is almost gone), so Potter fans, have your cards at the ready and shop this festive light show before it “evanescos!”