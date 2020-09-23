The Oscar winner shared the name of her latest beau on Instagram last week

Halle Berry’s New Boyfriend Van Hunt ‘Has Met Her Kids,’ Source Says: ‘It Seems Pretty Serious’

A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Berry, 54, and Hunt, 50, have been seeing each other for "several months," during which the musician met her daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 6.

"They are spending a lot of time at Halle's Malibu house," the insider says. "She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious."

A second source says that Berry and Hunt, who celebrated her birthday together in Las Vegas last month, "respect each other and have a great deal in common."

“Both are very successful and smart, and they seem to be in a mature relationship," the insider continues. "It seems like a really good match."

Berry filed for divorce from Maceo's dad Olivier Martinez in 2015, but the two have yet to reach an agreement. The actress has also been married to former MLB star David Justice and singer-songwriter Eric Benét.

"Halle has been through a lot of stress in her past relationships but this one seems very positive,” the source says. “She is really happy."