Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'Screaming It to the Mountaintops'

Van Hunt loves life with Halle Berry!

The musician, 52, posted a loving tribute on Instagram Sunday in honor of his girlfriend's 56th birthday.

"Hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops," Hunt captioned a montage of photos and a dancing video of the Academy Award-winning actress "And celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got."

Berry also acknowledged the milestone on her own Instagram account, sharing a selfie that showed off her lavender curls and a lace top.

"Feeling so much gratitude and love on this birthday! WOW!," the Bruised star captioned the shot.

Berry and Hunt, a Grammy Award-winning artist, went official with their relationship in September 2020. When the couple went public, a source told PEOPLE they had been seeing each other for "several months" and that he had met Berry's children.

The actress is mom to Maceo Robert, 8, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, and daughter Nahla Ariela, 14, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry.

In December 2021, as the Monster's Ball actress accepted the Career Achievement Award at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, she called Hunt "the love of my life."

"You know I finally found love this year everybody. Even though you all have been on this painful journey with me," Berry joked. "You watched me fail and fail and fail. And besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true."

Halle Berry and Van Hunt. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Earlier this year, a film source told PEOPLE that Berry's relationship with Hunt "couldn't be more different" than her previous three marriages.

"Halle has found a soulmate in Van. She feels greatly loved by him. She is very happy and secure in the relationship," the source said.

Looking ahead to the new year, a second insider added, "Their future together is bright."