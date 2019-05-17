Watch Halle Berry Eat Turkey Testicles Instead of Naming Her Worst Costar: They're Too 'Famous'

Halle Berry has exactly two people on her least-favorite list.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress played James Corden’s popular game “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on the Late Late Show Thursday night, where she opted to eat turkey testicles over naming the two people she’d never work with again. Berry was asked the question by costar Anjelica Huston, who chose the infamous treat for her to eat.

“There’s two people on the list. One used to be [famous], not so much anymore — he went to jail. But one is so I’m gonna eat the balls,” Berry, 52, said before biting into one of the testicles.

Huston also asked Berry if there was a movie she worked on that she knew was bad, and at what point she realized it. Choosing not to eat the beetle nachos, which had the insect smothered in cheese on tortilla chips, Berry opted to reveal the project.

“I’m sorry to everybody who worked on this movie but truth is the truth,” she said. “I kind of knew that a movie I did called The Rich Man’s Wife was not going — I’m sorry Amy Holden, she was the director, and I’m not trying to bash my female directors, I’m not. But I kind of knew it wasn’t gonna be the greatest cinematic experience for the people.”

The Rich Man’s Wife is a 1996 thriller also starring Christopher McDonald, Peter Greene and Clive Owen that revolves around the murder of Berry’s husband and her faulty alibi.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is in theaters now.