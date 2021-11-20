Halle Berry Will Receive the People's Icon Award at 2021 People's Choice Awards

Halle Berry is set to be honored with the People's Icon award at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7

Halle Berry is making her icon status official.

The actress, producer and director is set to receive the People's Icon award at the 2021 People's Choice awards on Dec. 7 in a live ceremony on NBC and E!.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cardi B will present the award to Berry, 55, at the ceremony. Berry, who won an Oscar in 2002, will be honored for her contributions in TV and film, including for her directorial debut in this year's Bruised, which is now in select theaters and will be on Netflix Nov. 24.

Berry's career has always been about breaking the mold. In 2002, the actress became the first Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Monster's Ball.

She's also earned an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG Award and NAACP Image Award for her performance in HBO's Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, which she also produced.

"Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming.

"In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children and underserved communities," Neal added. "She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honored to present her with 'The People's Icon' award."

RELATED VIDEO: Halle Berry Says That Her Directorial Debut Was the 'Hardest Thing I've Ever Done'

Berry has maintained a busy career with upcoming films including Netflix's The Mothership, which she stars in and executive produces, and the sci-fi epic, Moonfall, in theaters in February 2022.

For her role in Bruised, Berry said she trained with UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko to get fit for the role. That meant learning Brazilian jiu-jitsu, judo, Muay Thai, tae kwon do and kickboxing; doing heavy weight training and challenging her body.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She even broke two ribs during a scene with Shevchenko, which is not the first time Berry has broken ribs on set. She broke three while training for John Wick 3, an injury which she called "a badge of honor."

"I'm at my best when I have to work hard and when I'm facing challenges," she told Women's Health this week for their December cover. "To be the age I am and push my body to its limits reminded me that age is just a number. We can control how we define ourselves, and I've never been healthier and felt stronger. This movie helped me realize that."