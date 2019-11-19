Halle Berry Was 'Slightly Injured' on Set of Upcoming MMA Film, Says Producer: 'Nothing Serious'

Halle Berry suffered a non-serious injury while working on her latest movie, according to one of the project’s producers.

The Oscar winner reportedly got hurt during while filming a fight scene for her next movie Bruised, in which she plays a mixed martial arts fighter who is rebuilding her life and hoping to reconnect with her son. The movie had been filming in New Jersey but shoots in the Newark area were postponed after Berry’s injury, says executive producer Brian Pitt.

Berry, 43, is also making her directorial debut on the film.

“Halle got slightly injured in the fight,” Pitt told NJ Advance Media. “She’s tired. She needed a break.”

Pitt further explained that it was “nothing serious” and said the reschedules were not a problem.

“Occasionally what’s going to happen is an actor might get a little injured, and we might adjust scheduling around them a little bit,” Pitt said.

Berry recently shared a snap from her training for the movie, showing off her impressive ab muscles — and celebrating their appearance!

“There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it,” she wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a shot of herself smiling while showing off her incredibly defined abs.

“One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs – and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!” she wrote, as she encouraged her followers to set their own fitness goals. “The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second.”

In addition to posting some videos of her workout of the day, a challenging kettlebell routine, Berry also posted another photo of her chiseled physique on her Instagram Story, reminding her fans that “you can do it.”

Berry’s trainer went on to praise the star for her “inspiring” work ethic, detailing a few of the other ways the actress stays in shape.

“Halle is a beast,” explained performance coach Mubarak Malik on her Instagram Story. “I know this is Fitness Friday, but let me just tell you that she has been killing it every day.”

“She trains four hours a day, she’s intermittent fasting, she’s keto,” he added. “She does it every single day. I’m honored and she inspires me, so I’m sure she’ll inspire you as well.”