Former Bond Girl Halle Berry Reveals Who She Wants to See as the Next 007

Halle Berry has some ideas as to who should be the next actor to suit up as James Bond.

The actress, a former Bond girl herself, recently appeared on the Today show and tossed out a pair of names frequently associated with the iconic role: Hugh Jackman and Idris Elba.

Berry — who played Jinx Johnson in 2002’s Die Another Day opposite Pierce Brosnan — first suggested that perhaps it was time a woman took over the gig, which will be recast once Daniel Craig hangs up his suit after Bond 25.

“A woman!” she said when asked who Craig’s successor should be. “No, just kidding. Queen Latifah!”

Berry, 52, continued, “Who should take it? I’d want to see Hugh Jackman or Idris Elba. I would go for him.”

Elba’s name has been bounced around as a future Bond for years now, including in 2014 when an email leaked from Sony Pictures senior executive Amy Pascal revealed her feeling that “Idris should be the next Bond.”

At the time of the leak, Elba, 46, said on a Reddit AMA that he would “absolutely” take the role if it was offered to him, though PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive has since changed his tune.

“Bond is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and for that reason, whoever ends up playing it, lives it,” he told the Daily Mail’s Event in March. “You’re THAT character, and known as that character for many, many years. I’m creating characters now that can still live alongside Idris. Not ones that take over me and solely define me.”

Jackman, meanwhile, revealed in 2017 that he turned down the role before it went to Craig because he didn’t find the scripts believable.

“I was about to do X-Men 2 and a call came from my agent asking if I’d be interested in Bond,” Jackman, 50, recalled to Variety. “I just felt at the time that the scripts had become so unbelievable and crazy, and I felt like they needed to become grittier and real.”

Craig is set for one last go as Bond in Bond 25, which is currently in production with Cary Jo Fukunaga directing and Rami Malek as the villain.

The British star recently addressed talk of who he’d want to succeed him, and acknowledged discussion of a woman possibly taking his place.

“I think that everybody should be considered,” Craig told U.K.’s The Mirror last month. “Also for women and for African-Americans, there should be great parts anyway, across the board.”

Actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Gillian Anderson have expressed interest in the part, with Chopra telling Complex in 2016 that she frequently gets asked about the possibility of playing a Bond girl.

“I get that all the time. But f- that – I wanna be Bond,” she said.

Anderson, meanwhile, shared a fan-made poster that featured her image over the title 007 to Twitter in 2016.

“It’s Bond. Jane Bond. Thanks for all the votes!” she wrote.

Berry next stars in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, out May 17.