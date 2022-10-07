Halle Berry and Van Hunt's Relationship Timeline

Though Halle Berry and Van Hunt may not be married just yet — as they joked on social media at the beginning of 2022 — the actress has certainly found her "soulmate" in the musician.

Berry and Hunt first met in 2020 and initially bonded virtually during quarantine. Berry confirmed their relationship with a photograph sporting his tour merchandise in September 2020, and has since been open about her love for her rocker boyfriend, calling him the "love of [her] life."

"When you're loved and supported as a woman, everything changes," Berry told Extra in November 2021. "The day looks brighter, everything looks better. Your opportunity seems limitless."

"It makes me feel warm and fuzzy, that's for sure," Hunt added.

From their Oscars red carpet debut to a faux wedding photoshoot, here's everything to know about Halle Berry and Van Hunt's relationship.

2020: Halle Berry and Van Hunt connect during quarantine

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Though Berry and Hunt haven't shared how they first met, Berry has since revealed that the two got to know one another for "four months" over the phone during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were forced to let only our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved," she revealed in an interview with AARP: The Magazine. "I'd never done it this way. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation."

July 9, 2020: Van Hunt shares first picture with Halle Berry

The first signs of the relationship came in the summer of 2020, with Hunt sharing the couple's first Instagram photograph together in July. Hunt posted a sweet snap of Berry kissing his cheek, captioning the shot, "my bamboo." At the time, only eagle-eyed fans could spot Berry, as she had yet to post anything confirming the relationship from her account.

July 19, 2020: Halle Berry teases relationship with Van Hunt in "Sunday funday" post

Berry introduced the world to her new beau in a mysterious Instagram post a few weeks after Hunts. The shot shows Berry's feet intertwined with another unidentified pair, simply captioned, "sunday,funday❤️."

The post sparked romance rumors, marking the first time the actress had been publicly linked to a partner since her brief fling with musician Alex Da Kid in 2017. In April 2020, Berry had previously shared on Instagram Live that being single had been "so great," saying, "I think I might stay like this!"

August 16, 2020: Halle Berry and Van Hunt celebrate her 54th birthday in Las Vegas

Just a month later, Berry continued the mystery, posting another photo of the couple's intertwined feet on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Waking up Vegas! ☀️ Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my very supportive and loyal fans!"

September 17, 2020: Halle Berry confirms relationship with Van Hunt

Berry finally addressed the rumors by posting a snap in a Van Hunt tour t-shirt paired with an olive-green pageboy cap. Referencing her previous posts, Berry cheekily captioned the picture, "now ya know," followed by heart and foot emojis.

2020: Van Hunt meets Halle Berry's kids

Amy Sussman/Getty

Just a week later, a source told PEOPLE that the pair had been seeing each other for "several months," during which Hunt met Berry's children, Nahla Ariela and Maceo-Robert. The couple spent time at Berry's house in Malibu, California. "She really seems to enjoy the quiet time," the insider said. "Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious."

Berry shares Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry, whom she dated from 2005 to 2010,and Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, whom she married to from 2013 to 2016. The source continued, "Halle has been through a lot of stress in her past relationships but this one seems very positive … She is really happy."

A second source said the two "respect each other" and have much in common. "Both are very successful and smart, and they seem to be in a mature relationship," they shared. "It seems like a really good match."

February 14, 2021: Halle Berry and Van Hunt celebrate first Valentine's Day together

Presley Ann/Getty

In an Instagram video, Berry showed off Hunt as they celebrated Valentine's Day for the first time together. The video showed the couple from behind, topless on a balcony, as they danced to Hunt's song, "Being a Girl."

"You keep everything simple @vanhunt," Berry wrote. "Music by the one & only Van Hunt." On his account, Hunt posted his own photo from the dance session, writing that the couple was "smilin' cheek to cheek."

Berry later followed up her video with a series of photos of the two sporting matching heart-patterned onesies and relaxing in bed. In a heartfelt tribute, she called Hunt her "match" and encouraged her followers to hold out for their perfect partner.

"To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right … I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!" she wrote. "No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it's always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal … your person … even if it takes you until you're 54!"

February 18, 2021: Halle Berry and Van Hunt take a snowy vacation

Just days after the two celebrated Valentine's Day, Berry shared photos from their intimate mountain vacation. In a photo from Berry's Instagram Story, Hunt, wearing an iridescent ski suit, rode the magic carpet with a snow tube; in a second snap, the duo, both sporting face masks, snuggled up together for a selfie.

March 8, 2021: Halle Berry writes a sweet tribute to Van Hunt for his birthday

In honor of Hunt's 51st birthday, Berry wrote an adorable note to her love on Instagram. "A real woman can do it all by herself, but a real MAN won't let her," she captioned a post of the two smiling and laughing. "Happy birthday VanO. I only wish I'd known you sooner so I could have loved you longer!"

March 29, 2021: Van Hunt opens up about how Halle Berry influences his music

In March 2021, the Grammy-winning musician and producer opened up about his relationship with Berry in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying that she has influenced his new music "in more ways than [he] can even tell you right now." Hunt also teased new music: "I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise," he said.

Hunt also said Berry has inspired more than just his music. "The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting," he shared. "I'm a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life." Hunt has a son, Drake, from a previous relationship.

In the interview, he also praised Berry's writing skills, particularly her Valentine's Day tribute to him. "It was well written, which at least that's what I like to acknowledge because I don't know that people know that side of her because she can write as well. You guys are gonna be surprised at all the things that she can do," he said.

April 25, 2021: Halle Berry and Van Hunt make their red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards

ABC via Getty

Berry and Hunt reached a major milestone when the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Oscars. Berry, who was the first — and so far only — Black woman to win Best Actress, wore a flowy, mauve Dolce & Gabbana gown with a sweetheart neckline alongside a fresh, blunt bob with baby bangs, while Hunt wore an Etro suit. During the show, she presented the awards for both Best Cinematography and Best Production Design to David Fincher's Mank.

July 4, 2021: Halle Berry and Van Hunt celebrate Fourth of July together

In two sweet snaps posted to Berry's Instagram, the couple commemorated the holiday while snuggling up and kissing on a boat. "Happy 4th ya'll!" Berry wrote.

October 19, 2021: Halle Berry gushes about Van Hunt at the Women in Hollywood Awards

Michael Kovac/Getty

Berry and Hunt stepped out for date night to attend the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, where Berry was honored for her directorial debut Bruised. During the event, she had a special shout-out for Hunt. "My love, love, love — my sweetheart," she said. "I've never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am."

Before the ceremony, Berry caught up with PEOPLE on the red carpet, where she opened up Hunt's support for Bruised. "I had a lot of support … [Hunt] was a big part of that," she said. "He did some music for the movie. He actually wrote the title song."

November 2021: Halle Berry and Van Hunt have a "commitment ceremony" presided by Berry's son Maceo

On Live with Kelly and Ryan, Berry revealed that, though she and Hunt are not married, Berry's son Maceo performed an impromptu "commitment ceremony" to confirm the relationship.

"This was a ceremony by an 8-year-old in the back seat of the car who said, 'Mom, you should get married to him.' I said, 'Really, I should marry him?' " Berry explained. "He said, 'Yeah, I pronounce you man and wife.' So we're like, 'Oh, okay. We're married!' But we're not married. So, that's our commitment ceremony." She added that, since she and Hunt are blending their families, it's important that her kids feel comfortable and happy about the relationship.

November 24, 2021: Van Hunt pens a sweet essay about Halle Berry

In honor of her film Bruised, Hunt published an essay on Berry's website "re-spin" in November 2021, detailing some of his favorite qualities about her.

"Halle waits on nothing and leads the rhythm where she wants it to go," he wrote. "She knows that magic is made, and she was not made for waiting on it to happen. it could be interpreted as 'controlling,' but a more obvious explanation is that this man's world has made this woman acutely aware that survival is a thing that must be secured, not hoped for. no one ever discusses this tenacity when describing her. they speak of beauty and favorite movies, but never of heart. it is nigh impossible to peer inside Halle without noticing her heart; and the principles that make it thump."

"For her part, she respects everyone, studies every bend of every word said to her, is always punctual and giving of herself," he said. "In fact, there's a fairytale quality to her generosity that unfolds like a shimmering Christmas morning. but the Santa Claus inside Halle shares the space with a ruthless practitioner of brutal honesty … she does not suffer the dishonest, but she does forgive them."

Though he and Berry only started getting to know each other during Bruised post-production, he went on to say that Berry produced the film in between other acting commitments, calling it a "triple-headed feat."

In response, Berry thanked Hunt for his sweet words on Twitter. "When your man writes the MOST amazing article about you on such a special day," she wrote.

December 7, 2021: Halle Berry calls Van Hunt "the love of my life"

Halle Berry Instagram

During the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, Berry accepted the career achievement award and thanked her boyfriend in the process. Though she joked everyone in the audience had been on the "painful journey" alongside her, she said they also watched her find the love of her life.

"Because I failed so many times, I now know what [love] really looks like," she said. "And so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me."

January 1, 2022: Halle Berry and Van Hunt spark marriage rumors with a photo at an altar

Berry and Hunt started the New Year off with a spark. While on a tropical vacation, Berry posted a photo of the couple kissing at an altar, captioned, "well … IT'S OFFICIAL!" Though the second photograph read "It's 2022," many fans interpreted the photo as a marriage announcement.

The next day, Berry quickly set the record straight. "We were just having some New Year's Day fun!" she wrote. "People clearly don't swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts. Now it's OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated."

Around a month later, Berry recalled the mishap to Jimmy Fallon, saying everyone from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to Ava DuVernay sent the couple congratulations.

"We had copious amounts of drinks at the bar," she recounted on The Tonight Show. "We make it back to our room and we pass this little chapel, and we think, 'Oh, let's go in here. Let's see what's inside here.' So, we go in. And while we're in there, we get the crazy idea.' We think, let's call his mom. Let's take a photo of us and send it to her and say, 'Guess what, we got married.' So we took the photo and then after we saw how good the photo came out we said, 'Let's play this joke on everybody, on our friends on Instagram.' "

January 27, 2022: Halle Berry says son Maceo "finally sees me happy"

Halle Berry Instagram

In her AARP The Magazine cover story, Berry opened up about Hunt's relationship with her then-8-year-old son, Maceo, calling the "commitment ceremony" Maceo performed a consequence of her "infectious" happiness. "It was his way of saying, 'This is good. This makes me happy,' " she said. "It was a very real moment for all of us. I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he'd said something poignant."

February 2022: Halle Berry blames Ellen DeGeneres for not meeting Van Hunt sooner

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Berry joked with DeGeneres that her relationship with Hunt could have happened a lot sooner. DeGeneres revealed that Hunt performed on the very first season of her talk show in 2004, while Berry appeared on a separate episode during the same season.

Berry said that she and Hunt realized that they could have met 20 years earlier and "saved [her] three marriages." She joked, "How come you didn't arrange that, Ellen?"

April 7, 2022: Halle Berry and Van Hunt celebrate their second anniversary

Halle Berry Instagram

In April 2022, the couple commemorated their second anniversary with some bubbly. Berry posted a photo of two champagne glasses and wrote, "On Wednesdays, we drink pink 🥂 happy anniversary VanO."

August 14, 2022: Van Hunt celebrates Halle Berry's 56th birthday with a sweet tribute

In honor of Berry's 56th birthday, Hunt shared a loving tribute on Instagram along with a montage of photos and a dancing video of the actress.

"Hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops," he captioned the post. "And celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got."