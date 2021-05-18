Halle Berry and Van Hunt's Most Loved-Up Photos
Berry revealed that she was seeing musician Van Hunt in September 2020 — and the pair have been packing on the P.D.A. since
Taking a Big Step
Before revealing her new beau to the world, Berry posted a photo of the pair's feet in July 2020, captioned, "sunday,funday❤️."
XOXO
In July 2020, Hunt shared a sweet selfie, which featured Berry giving him a kiss on the cheek.
"My bamboo," the musician captioned the photo with a pun.
Hunt told Entertainment Tonight that he was "a completely different person" since meeting Berry. "I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life," he added.
Waking Up in Vegas
Berry was at it again in August 2020 when she shared another photo of the pair's feet in bed — this time in Las Vegas after the pair celebrated her birthday.
Sealed with a Kiss
"Kisses land softly," Hunt captioned a photo from August 2020.
Matching Mood
"You’ve got to COORDINATE. 😂," Berry captioned a photo of the pair wearing matching face masks in September 2020.
Couples Costume
The pair matched again in honor of Halloween, sporting matching skeleton costumes.
"Don’t know who the hell we supposed to be," Berry wrote on Instagram, "but we doing it! Happy Halloween!! 🕸💀."
Dance It Out
In honor of Valentine's Day weekend, Berry posted a video of her and Hunt doing a happy dance in their underwear to one of Hunt's songs.
"You keep everything simple @vanhunt ✨," Berry captioned the video.
"Smilin' cheek to cheek," Hunt captioned a photo of the loved-up moment to Instagram.
Love Is in the Air
On Valentine's Day 2021, Berry celebrated with Hunt — in matching pajamas, of course! — and gushed about finding love on Instagram, encouraging her fans to "never give up."
"To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right...I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing! No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ....your person...even if it takes you until you’re 54!
Happy Valentine’s Day."
Birthday Boy
In honor of Hunt's birthday on March 8, 2021, Berry posted a photo of the pair, sharing, "A real woman can do it all by herself, but a real MAN won’t let her. Happy birthday VanO. I only wish I’d known you sooner so I could have loved you longer!❤️"
Precious Moment
Berry shared a glimpse at one of "the moments that matter most" on April 1, 2021.
Red Hot
Things between the pair are red hot! In a series of photos posted to Instagram on April 2, Berry wrote, "This ain’t no lukewarm kinda love."
Lots of Laughs
In one photo, the pair shared a laugh as Berry walked barefoot in a red dress.
Proud Groupie
On April 9, Berry posted a photo of the two in an embrace, captioning the black-and-white snap, "I’ll be ya groupie baby, cause you are my superstar...."
Snuggle Time
"Yunglove," Hunt captioned a photo of the pair relaxing and snuggling together in April 2020.
First Date
"1st date nite," Hunt captioned a series of photos of the pair getting ready for the 2021 Oscars. In one shot, Berry fixed Hunt's lapel.
Red Carpet Ready
The couple had a date night at the 2021 Oscars, looking exceptionally cozy ahead of the red carpet.
Kiss and Tell
"we do this thing called whatever the f--- we want ! 💋," Berry captioned a photo of the pair sharing a kiss in May 2021.