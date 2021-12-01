Halle Berry has signed a new agreement with Netflix to star in and produce multiple films for the streaming giant following her directorial debut, Bruised

Halle Berry to Produce, Star in Multiple Films for Netflix as Directorial Debut Bruised Hits Platform

Halle Berry speaks onstage during the "Bruised" New York Screening at Roxy Hotel on November 19, 2021 in New York City.

Halle Berry speaks onstage during the "Bruised" New York Screening at Roxy Hotel on November 19, 2021 in New York City.

Halle Berry is carving out a new era.

The Oscar winner will work with Netflix to produce and star in multiple films for the streaming giant, according to Deadline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new partnership comes a week after Berry's directorial debut, Bruised, debuted on Netflix. It quickly became the No. 1 movie of the week on the platform following its release. It currently stands as No. 4.

Berry celebrated the standings on Instagram on Tuesday with a video of herself dancing to H.E.R.'s "Automatic Woman" from the Bruised soundtrack.

"When you find out the night before that your film is #1 in the U.S. and #2 globally and you start dranking to celebrate … this is bound to happen. #tipsy," Berry wrote in the caption.

On Twitter, the actress wrote "Grateful" about her new future at Netflix.

Berry, who produced and directed Bruised, starred as Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter who finds redemption and the courage to face her demons when her son reenters her life.

The actress told Deadline: "My directorial debut, Bruised, was a labor of love and I knew that Scott [Stuber] and Ted [Sarandos] would treat it with great care. The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together."

Stuber, who is the head of global film of Netflix, told the outlet, "There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She's an award winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she's an incredible director. We're thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together."

Having ventured into directing, Berry revealed earlier this month she "would love to direct Catwoman" during an interview on Jake's Takes.

Berry starred as the DC character in the 2004 movie, although the film was panned by critics.

RELATED VIDEO: Halle Berry Says That Her Directorial Debut Was the 'Hardest Thing I've Ever Done'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"If I could get a hold of that now, knowing what I know having had this experience and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story," Berry said. "Bruised was written for a white, Irish-Catholic 25-year-old girl and I got to reimagine it."

"I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and have a redo on that," she added.

Besides Bruised, Berry is also starring in The Mothership and Moonfall. She will also appear in Our Man from Jersey with Mark Wahlberg.