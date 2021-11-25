The Oscar winner’s boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, penned a sweet essay about Berry on the actress’ website in support of her new movie Bruised

Halle Berry Thanks Boyfriend Van Hunt for Writing 'the Most Amazing Article' About Her

Halle Berry is giving her thanks to boyfriend Van Hunt for writing a heartfelt op-ed about her as her film Bruised debuts on Netflix.

The Oscar-winner shared a selfie of herself and the musician on Twitter, along with the link to Hunt's essay called "Feet to the Fire, the article I wish someone would write about Halle Berry" on her website re-spin.

"When your man writes the MOST amazing article about you on such a special day @vanhunt," Berry, 55, tweeted on Wednesday.

Hunt, 51, celebrated Berry in the essay, writing, "Halle waits on nothing and leads the rhythm where she wants it to go. she knows that magic is made, and she was not made for waiting on it to happen. it could be interpreted as "controlling", but a more obvious explanation is that this man's world has made this woman acutely aware that survival is a thing that must be secured, not hoped for."

"No one ever discusses this tenacity when describing her," he wrote. "They speak of beauty and favorite movies, but never of heart. it is nigh impossible to peer inside Halle without noticing her heart; and the principles that make it thump."

The musician described meeting Berry while she was working on her new Netflix movie, Bruised, writing he knew "very little" about it except for "what everyone else on social media knew: it was a fight film called Bruised, and she had been injured in the making of it."

"She and i dipped into our first conversations by getting right to lovers' work, sniffing out commonalities and red flags like two hounds," he wrote. "I eventually came to learn that Bruised was the result of a fixation with mixed martial arts, or MMA. for a previous film, training in Judo was required. getting a handle on the discipline's form, and martial arts culture in general, proved an attractive challenge."

In Bruised, Berry plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter who finds redemption once her son unexpectedly re-enters her life.

"Jackie Justice is Halle's triumph but it is also my mother's who in my adulthood has emerged victorious over my fears as a child that some unknown fury hovered over our home, challenging my nascent manliness to hold steady in the darkness," Hunt wrote. "Bruised showed me how ignorant i was of my mother's power. without need of a single flex of my budding muscles, she protected our home from being overtaken by unspoken evils. i was allowed to blossom."

Concluding his essay, Hunt wrote Bruised was "a triple-headed feat that must certainly be the rarest of troikas."

On Monday, Berry appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and clarified that she is not married to Hunt but instead, her son Maceo Robert held an impromptu "commitment ceremony" to confirm their relationship.

"This was a ceremony by an 8-year-old in the back seat of the car who said, 'Mom, you should get married to him.' I said, 'Really, I should marry him?' He said, 'Yeah, I pronounce you man and wife.' So we're like, 'Oh, okay. We're married!' But we're not married," Berry explained. "So that's our commitment ceremony. It's silly. It's sweet."

She added, "What I love about it is, when you blend families, it's really hard. So the good news is, my kids are comfortable and that's all that matters. If they ain't happy, we ain't happy. That's all you need. You just need them to be happy."

The actress shares Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. She is also mom to daughter Nahla Ariela, 13, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry.

Berry and Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020. Hunt is a professional musician who released his debut album in 2004. Since then, he's won a Grammy Award and released four additional albums. When the couple went public, a source told PEOPLE they had been seeing each other for "several months" and that he had met Berry's children.

In the cover story for the December issue of Women's Health, the star opened up about how her relationship with Hunt has made her a "much better mother" to her two children.

"I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," she said of her life with Hunt. "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."

"I'm reminded that we always have to take care of ourselves first, because I can't be a good mother for my children if I'm not fundamentally happy and feeling good about myself," she added.