Halle Berry Teases She's Dating Someone with 'Sunday Funday' Post Featuring a Mystery Guy

Halle Berry teased a new romantic partner with a photo of their bare feet together during a "sunday funday"

Does Halle Berry have a new man in her life?

The Oscar-winning actress spiked interested when she shared a picture on Instagram of her Sunday activities — featuring a mystery man.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The shot shows Berry's bare feet next to the legs and feet of an unidentified companion. The actress simply captioned the shot "sunday,funday," adding a red heart emoji.

If the mystery man is indeed her new beau, this marks the first time the actress, 53, is linked to a romantic partner following her brief fling with musician Alex Da Kid in 2017.

The tease comes just months after Berry explained why she'd been single for so long after her 2016 divorce from French actor Olivier Martinez. In an Instagram Live chat with pal Lena Waithe, Berry admitted she's focusing on her children and herself after the divorce.

Berry and Martinez share a 6-year-old son, Maceo. The actress is also mother to 12-year-old Nahla Ariela Aubry, whom she shares with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.

“I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” Berry told Waithe. “Decidedly so, for sure.”

Berry continued, “I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spent time with me.”

She added, “And it’s been so great that I think I might stay like this!”

When Waithe asked the John Wick: Chapter 3 actress if she knew she’d take a long period of time to be on her own, she said, “I knew I was going to take at least a year, one full year.”

“One year led to two years and two years is now leading to three years,” she said with a laugh. “But I’m fine because I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what’s right for me because I’ve taken this time to think about what’s important to me.”