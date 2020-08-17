Halle Berry Teases Romance as She Plays Footsie with a Mystery Man on Her 'Extra Special' Birthday

Halle Berry is once again teasing the mystery man in her life.

The actress celebrated the day after her 54th birthday by sharing a backlit picture of her feet resting on top of an unidentified man's own feet — just like she did last month with her cheeky "Sunday Funday" post.

"Waking up Vegas! ☀️ Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special," Berry captioned the shot on Instagram.

If the mystery man is indeed her new beau, this marks the first time the actress is linked to a romantic partner following her brief fling with musician Alex Da Kid in 2017.

The tease comes just months after Berry explained why she'd been single for so long after her 2016 divorce from French actor Olivier Martinez. In an Instagram Live chat with pal Lena Waithe, Berry admitted she's focusing on her children and herself after the divorce.

Berry and Martinez share a 6-year-old son, Maceo. The actress is also mother to 12-year-old Nahla Ariela Aubry, whom she shares with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.

“I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” Berry told Waithe. “Decidedly so, for sure.”

Berry continued, “I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spent time with me.”