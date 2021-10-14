Halle Berry plays a retired MMA fighter getting back into the sport in her new film, Bruised

See Halle Berry Show Off Her Skills in the Ring in Trailer for Her Directorial Debut, Bruised

Halle Berry is a knockout in the trailer for her latest film, which marks her directorial debut.

The Oscar winner, 55, stars in Bruised, a new sports drama she also directed, which is coming to theaters and Netflix. Ahead of the film's November release, Netflix dropped a gripping trailer showing Berry in character as Jackie Justice, a retired mixed martial arts fighter who's convinced to return to the ring.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the trailer, Berry's Jackie is shocked by the arrival of her young son, whom she gave up as an infant, when re-enters her life after the death of his father. Jackie is in for another change when she makes her way back to the world she left behind by entering an underground fight, which gives her a chance to return to the sport she walked away from years ago.

bruised Credit: netflix

The film's official description reads, "Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she's coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon."

bruised Credit: netflix

The synopsis continues, "But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep."

Bruised also stars Adan Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, Lela Loren, Nikolai Nikolaef, Danny Boyd, Jr., Shamier Anderson and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

bruised Credit: Netflix

Berry previously said she saw Bruised as a new way to represent Black women on screen.

"We haven't seen an African American woman in this way in a movie," Berry told The New York Times in September. "I'm from Cleveland, Ohio. I am salt of the earth, it's a world I know and is intrinsic to who I am. If I'm going to get to tell a story, I'm going to make it from a point of view that I know. I thought that was a very good way for me to start."

bruised Credit: netflix

Berry transformed for the film, undergoing serious training to embody her MMA fighter character.

"There's no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it," she wrote in the caption of a November 2019 Instagram post showing off her toned muscles. "One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs - and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!"