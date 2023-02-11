Halle Berry Laughs Off Her Falling at Charity Event, Posts Video on Social: 'I Face Planted'

Halle Berry isn't afraid to poke fun at herself.

The Oscar winner, 56, shared a scary video of her face-planting while walking up to speak at a charity event in Los Angeles on Friday.

"Sometimes you bust your a--!" Berry began her caption before explaining what happened.

"My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!! I face planted 🪴," she shared before asking those to donate to the cause.

In the video, Berry is seen making her way to the podium until she falls down on her face, and the clip freezes on her shoe, where a red arrow appears.

"Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation," the audio says before a snippet of Boney M.'s "Rasputin" plays over clips of Berry tripping from different angles as part of a viral TikTok trend.

Before she began her speech, Berry had her hand over her face laughing at the incident as those in the audience cheered.

"Okay, if I see this on the Internet, fans' coming for you," the Bruised director warned the crowd.

Berry has two Netflix projects in the works, as she is currently in production for the sci-fi flick The Mothership and the spy thriller Our Man From Jersey opposite Mark Wahlberg.

Also serving as an executive producer, Berry stars as single mom Sara Morse whose children discover an extraterrestrial object underneath their home in The Mothership, according to IMDb. The film will release sometime this year.

In Our Man From Jersey, Berry plays Roxanne, Wahlberg's high school girlfriend who transplants the construction worker into the world of espionage, per the movie's IMDb page. No details on the film's release date are known.