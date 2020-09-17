Halle Berry Seems to Confirm She's Dating Singer Van Hunt: 'Now Ya Know'

Halle Berry is revealing the name of her new love.

The actress, 54, shared a cheeky photograph of herself on Instagram Thursday in which she wore a black T-shirt bearing the logo of singer Van Hunt along with an olive-colored pageboy cap.

"now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽," Berry wrote in the caption.

Berry included a foot emoji, which references an Instagram post she shared in July of her feet playing footsie with a new beau.

At the time, the actress wrote, “sunday,funday❤️,” in the caption.

Reps for both didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

The X-Men star shared another photo of her feet alongside Hunt’s in August while thanking her fans for their birthday wishes.

“Waking up Vegas! ☀️ Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans!” Berry wrote. “You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special ♥️.”

Hunt, 50, has also teased the romance on his Instagram account, sharing a photo of himself smiling at the camera as a woman kisses his cheek.

“My bamboo,” he wrote in the caption.

In late August, the singer shared another photo of himself looking into the camera with Berry planting a kiss.

“Kisses land softly,” he wrote.

Hunt released his debut album Van Hunt in 2004 and a followup, On the Jungle Floor, in 2006.

In 2007, he won the Grammy Award for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals for appearing on the tribute version of the song “Family Affair” by Sly & the Family Stone.

Berry has previously been married to French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares a 6-year-old son, Maceo. The actress is also mother to 12-year-old Nahla Ariela Aubry, whom she shares with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.

In an Instagram Live chat with pal Lena Waithe in April, Berry revealed she was spending more time focusing on her children and herself than dating.

“I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” Berry told Waithe. “Decidedly so, for sure.”

Berry continued, “I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spent time with me.”