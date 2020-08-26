Halle Berry will be representing herself in the final step of her divorce case with ex Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry Seeks to Represent Herself in Final Step of Ongoing Divorce Case to Ex Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry is seeking to represent herself in court.

The actress, 54, filed a petition to represent herself in the final steps of her ongoing divorce case to ex Olivier Martinez, in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The petition, filed on August 12, was signed off by Berry and her former attorney in the case, Marina Zakiyan Beck. Martinez, 54, is represented by divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

Berry and Martinez filed for divorce in October 2015 after two years of marriage. The two met in 2010 on the set of Dark Tide and tied the knot in July 2013 at a rustic chateau in Martinez’s native France.

The actors share one son together, Maceo, 6.

The Berry has 12-year-old daughter Nahla, whom she shares with her ex Gabriel Aubry.

While the two were reported to have finalized their divorce in December 2016 by TMZ, the outlet later reported in May 2018 that the two had never filed a formal custody arrangement for their son.

The two announced their split in October 2015 in a joint statement to PEOPLE at the time, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce.”