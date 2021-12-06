Halle Berry Says She Set Her Razzie for Worst Actress in Catwoman 'on Fire' After Accepting Award

Halle Berry attends the 2021 AFI Fest Official Screening of Netflix's "Bruised" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 13, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

Halle Berry knows how to poke fun at herself.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 55-year-old actress talked about attending the Golden Raspberry Awards in 2005 to accept the award for Worst Actress for 2004's Catwoman and admitted that she "set that thing on fire" afterward.

Widely referred to as the Razzies and Razzie Awards, the Golden Raspberry Awards is a parody awards show that honors the worst cinematic projects of the year.

"I went to the Razzie [Awards] because I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously," Berry told the magazine.

She continued, "If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we're somehow better than everybody else, but we're really not. You were just chosen that year by your peers, and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work…If you find yourself face to face with a Razzie, does that mean you're the worst actor there ever was? Probably not. You just got the piss taken out on you that year by a group of people that can.

"If I can show up to collect an Oscar when you're honoring me, I can certainly show up to collect a Razzie when you say, good try, but do better. I always learned that if you can't be a good loser, then you don't deserve to be a good winner. So I went there and made fun of myself. I had a great time and then I set that thing on fire. That's what I did!"

The Oscar winner famously starred as the DC character in the action movie, which saw her uncovering a sinister plot within a cosmetics company run by Sharon Stone's villainous Laurel Hedare.

Catwoman received poor reviews by critics when it was released nearly two decades ago.

Berry recently opened up about how she would improve the film in her new role as a director.

"I would love to direct Catwoman," she told Jake's Takes with a laugh about remaking the film after making her directorial debut with Netflix's Bruised, PEOPLE reported.

"If I could get a hold of that now, knowing what I know having had this experience and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story. Bruised was written for a white, Irish-Catholic 25-year-old girl and I got to reimagine it."

"I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and have a redo on that," added Berry.

She continued, "I would have Catwoman saving the world — like most male superheroes do — and not just saving women from their faces cracking off. I would make the stakes a lot higher and I think make it more inclusive of both men and women."