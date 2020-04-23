Halle Berry Says She 'Broke Some Bones' Filming with UFC Champ Valentina Shevchenko

Image zoom Earl Gibson III/Getty; Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty

Halle Berry took some real blows from an UFC champ while filming her latest movie.

The Oscar winner revealed she "broke some stuff" while filming the aptly-titled Bruised, in which she plays an MMA fighter who is rebuilding her life and hoping to reconnect with her son. The movie also features a fight scene between Berry and UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And it ended with Berry — who is also making her directorial debut with the movie — really feeling the full force of a champion.

“In this movie, I was fighting the real UFC flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko. And you know what? She had to throw some real kicks, and I had to really take them, and that really broke some bones," Berry told Jimmy Fallon during an episode of his at-home Tonight Show. "She’s a beast, but I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher, a better scene mate, a better fight partner. She just brought so much reality to it for me. At times, I felt like I was really fighting. Like, our referee that was in the movie is a real referee, and he says a couple times, ‘Man, I thought I was watching a real fight’ because she brought so much power and authenticity to our fight scenes.”

RELATED: Halle Berry Was 'Slightly Injured' on Set of Upcoming MMA Film, Says Producer: 'Nothing Serious'

Berry, 53, also opened up about finding the project and later connecting so much that she decided to direct it as well.

“It’s a movie that got sat down in my lap three years ago, and it’s one of those stories that just gripped me. I understood the depth of this woman’s pain. I understood what she was fighting for. It’s very redemptive," Berry said.

“I got to rewrite the movie and set it in a world that I understood for a woman my age,” she added. “It was originally written for a white, Irish Catholic girl in her early 20s, and so I got to re-imagine it for someone like me. It was fun.”

Back in November, the movie's executive producer Brian Pitt first talked about Berry's injury and revealed the movie had momentarily postponed filming in Newark, New Jersey.

“Halle got slightly injured in the fight,” Pitt told NJ Advance Media. “She’s tired. She needed a break.”

Pitt further explained that it was “nothing serious” and said the reschedules were not a problem.

“Occasionally what’s going to happen is an actor might get a little injured, and we might adjust scheduling around them a little bit,” Pitt said.

RELATED: Halle Berry Shows Her ‘Ripped Abs’ While Preparing for New Film: ‘I Finally Got Them’

Berry previously shared a snap from her training for the movie, showing off her impressive ab muscles — and celebrating their appearance!

“There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it,” she wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a shot of herself smiling while showing off her incredibly defined abs.

“One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs – and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!” she wrote, as she encouraged her followers to set their own fitness goals. “The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second.”