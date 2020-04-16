Halle Berry Says Being Single Is 'So Great': 'I Think I Might Stay Like This'

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty

Halle Berry is loving the single life.

The actress, 53, appeared on an Instagram Live session with her friend Lena Waithe in which Waithe, 35, asked the Oscar winner if she had decided to stay single since her divorce from French actor Olivier Martinez in 2016.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Berry and Martinez share a 6-year-old son, Maceo. The actress is also mother to 12-year-old Nahla Ariela Aubry, whom she shares with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.

“I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” Berry told Waithe. “Decidedly so, for sure.”

Berry continued, “I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spent time with me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Halle Berry Says Making John Wick 3 Was ‘Life Changing’: I’ve Never ‘Worked Harder’

She added, “And it’s been so great that I think I might stay like this!”

When Waithe asked the John Wick: Chapter 3 actress if she knew she’d take a long period of time to be on her own, she said, “I knew I was going to take at least a year, one full year.”

“One year led to two years and two years is now leading to three years,” she said with a laugh. “But I’m fine because I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what’s right for me because I’ve taken this time to think about what’s important to me.”

She continued, “I no longer feel the need for a relationship so I don’t feel the need to rush or accept something that’s not totally right for me. Not that anything’s wrong with the people I’ve been with but I’m going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I’m doing it.”

RELATED: Why Halle Berry Is Selective About Sharing Photos of Her Kids on Social Media

Berry also had a piece of advice for Waithe and those who were watching.

“You know what I think the gift is, and this is something that comes with age, the gift of your own company,” Berry said. “And you can start it by maybe taking a short trip, a weekend trip and seeing how that feels.”

She added, “I promise you, you will start to enjoy that time and being with yourself and your company being the most important company.”

Berry has been married three times: to Martinez from 2013 to 2016, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to David Justice from 1993 to 1997.