Halle Berry Says It's a 'Cardinal Sin' to Date a Friend's Ex: 'That's Just Not Cool'

Halle Berry is laying down the law when it comes to relationships.

The actress, 54, said she would never date a friend's ex during an episode of "Bad & Booshy" — her Instagram series with stylist and longtime friend Lindsay Flores in which they answer candid questions from fans — on Wednesday.

"Never! Never!" Berry exclaimed after the pair received a question asking if she would ever go out with a "friend's ex-boyfriend or ex-husband."

"I would definitely not date any of your exes," Flores quipped, to which the star replied, "Well, you wouldn't want to."

"That's a cardinal sin. You don't date your bestie's exes," Berry continued. "If I know you, I'm not dating your past nothing 'cause that's just not cool."

"My soulmate is not in the form of anybody I know's exes," she said.

As for her own life, Berry has been getting serious with new boyfriend Van Hunt, slipping on one of the musician's tour T-shirts and a pair of underwear in a recent photo shared on her Instagram.

"That time I was Saturday Swingin’ with my man @vanhunt ✨," Berry captioned the photo, which showed her holding up a glass tumbler and giving a peek of her black underwear.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Berry has been seeing Hunt, 50, for "several months" and has already introduced her daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 7, to the Grammy winner.

"They are spending a lot of time at Halle's Malibu house," said the insider. "She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious."

An additional source told PEOPLE that the couple, who celebrated Berry's birthday together in Las Vegas this August, "respect each other and have a great deal in common."

"Both are very successful and smart, and they seem to be in a mature relationship," the insider added. "It seems like a really good match."

Berry filed for divorce from Maceo's dad Olivier Martinez in 2015, but the two have yet to reach an agreement. The star has also been married to former MLB star David Justice and singer-songwriter Eric Benét.