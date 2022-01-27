Halle Berry Says 'Copious Amounts of Drinks' Led to Fake Wedding Photo with Van Hunt

The Moonfall actress had her followers believing she married Van Hunt after sharing a pair of pictures from a tropical vacation on New Year's Day

Halle Berry is sharing details about what led to the New Year's Day joke that had fans believing she'd married boyfriend Van Hunt.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon, Wednesday, the 55-year-old actress admitted "copious amounts of drinks" led up to the couple posting a photo earlier this month in which they kissed in what appeared to be a chapel and in front of an altar. A second image featured the pair smiling, with the text "It's 2022!" overlayed.

"Well … IT'S OFFICIAL!" the Moonfall actress captioned the post in the tropical locale with Hunt, 51.

Berry told Fallon the Instagram had celebrities from Ava DuVernay to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sending the couple congratulatory messages.

"First of all, this was not supposed to happen like this. I was with my boyfriend. We were on an island. We had copious amounts of drinks at the bar. We make it back to our room and we pass this little chapel, and we think, 'Oh, let's go in here. Let's see what's inside here.' So, we go in. And while we're in there, we get the crazy idea," recounted Berry on the show.

She continued, "We think, let's call his mom. Let's take a photo of us and send it to her and say, 'Guess what, we got married.' So we took the photo and then after we saw how good the photo came out we said, 'Let's play this joke on everybody, on our friends on Instagram. Let's post it and then let's swipe over and tell them it's official' … That's how we thought it would play … but instead within five minutes, we got all of these congratulations from like Ava DuVernay and the Rock."

"So many people don't swipe. I didn't know that people don't swipe," she explained of the mix-up. "So now I'm never doing swipes ever again because I know nobody looks at them."

Earlier this month, Hunt appeared on The Domenick Nati Show and said he and Berry, "never tried any prank."

"It wasn't that," he said. "We were just teasing, trying our very own January Fool's Day."

He added that he and Berry, who confirmed their relationship in September 2020, didn't think fans would actually believe they got hitched.

This month, a film source told PEOPLE that Berry "has found a soulmate in Van," adding, "She feels greatly loved by him. She is very happy and secure in the relationship."