Halle Berry Learned Jiu-Jitsu and Became a Dog Trainer for John Wick 3: I Never 'Worked Harder'

The actress says the new action film required her most intense training to date
Don’t mess with Halle Berry.
The 52-year-old’s intense training schedule for her latest action film, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, is proof that she’s a total badass.
“I don’t think I’ve ever worked harder or longer to prepare for a part in a movie,” Berry said during a New York press conference for the film, which is now playing in theaters. “I learned parts of jiu-jitsu. I learned how to fire a gun. I had never worked with firearms really in that way before. I became a dog trainer.”
Even though she doesn’t have a black belt, the 2003 PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful covergirl added that, if someone thinks they’re going to snatch her purse on the street, they better think again.
Berry — who’s a seasoned action movie pro with Catwoman, X-Men and James Bond already on her resume — was a gymnast as a teenager, which she says gave her a “great base” for the physically demanding role of Sofia (an old friend of John Wick’s). Still, she admits John Wick 3 was her most challenging pre-production training to date.
“I was not prepared for — well, I was prepared because I saw Keanu doing it,” Berry said. “After I saw John Wick 2, I researched how they did this. And I saw many videos of Keanu in his training. I knew how hard it was going to be…It was rough.”
In fact, last month, the actress told Extra she sustained several injuries on-set.
“I broke three ribs when I was rehearsing for John Wick,” she told the outlet. “It’s like a badge of honor for me, we don’t know how it happened… I worked for a little while with broken ribs until I could no longer do it. [It’s] hours and hours of stunt training, it’s gun training, it’s dog training, then it’s just strength training on top of that with my trainer, and it’s watching my diet.”