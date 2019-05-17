Halle Berry Learned Jiu-Jitsu and Became a Dog Trainer for John Wick 3: I Never 'Worked Harder'

Don’t mess with Halle Berry.

The 52-year-old’s intense training schedule for her latest action film, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, is proof that she’s a total badass.

“I don’t think I’ve ever worked harder or longer to prepare for a part in a movie,” Berry said during a New York press conference for the film, which is now playing in theaters. “I learned parts of jiu-jitsu. I learned how to fire a gun. I had never worked with firearms really in that way before. I became a dog trainer.”

Even though she doesn’t have a black belt, the 2003 PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful covergirl added that, if someone thinks they’re going to snatch her purse on the street, they better think again.

Image zoom Niko Tavernise

RELATED: Halle Berry Passed on Sandra Bullock’s Role in Speed: ‘I Stupidly Said No’

Berry — who’s a seasoned action movie pro with Catwoman, X-Men and James Bond already on her resume — was a gymnast as a teenager, which she says gave her a “great base” for the physically demanding role of Sofia (an old friend of John Wick’s). Still, she admits John Wick 3 was her most challenging pre-production training to date.

“I was not prepared for — well, I was prepared because I saw Keanu doing it,” Berry said. “After I saw John Wick 2, I researched how they did this. And I saw many videos of Keanu in his training. I knew how hard it was going to be…It was rough.”

RELATD VIDEO: Halle Berry on Dream Roles: “I Want More Roles Where Women Are Empowered”

In fact, last month, the actress told Extra she sustained several injuries on-set.

“I broke three ribs when I was rehearsing for John Wick,” she told the outlet. “It’s like a badge of honor for me, we don’t know how it happened… I worked for a little while with broken ribs until I could no longer do it. [It’s] hours and hours of stunt training, it’s gun training, it’s dog training, then it’s just strength training on top of that with my trainer, and it’s watching my diet.”