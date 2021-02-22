"She came over to my house and kissed me for like 30 minutes," Berry recalled of her first kiss

Halle Berry Reveals Her First Kiss Was with a Girl Who Showed Her ‘How to French Kiss’

Halle Berry is opening up about her first kiss.

The Oscar winner, 54, sat down with her good friend, fashion stylist Lindsay Flores, for a Bad & Booshy episode on Instagram Thursday where she said, "My first kiss was a girl."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I had this boyfriend named LaShawn Boyd and I wanted to French kiss him," Berry recalled. "But I didn't know how to French kiss, so I got my best girlfriend at the time to show me how to French kiss, so I could French kiss him."

"So she came over to my house and kissed me for like 30 minutes," she said. "Literally showed me how to French kiss a boy. And then the next night, I went and French kissed LaShawn Boyd."

When Flores asked Berry which kiss was better, the actress said, "LaShawn Boyd."

Berry has long moved on from her childhood crush and is currently dating musician Van Hunt.

The actress shared photos of their recent snowy getaway last week in which Hunt, 50, was seen wearing an iridescent ski suit, while another photo showed the two wearing face masks as they bundled up and huddled close for a selfie.

In September, a source told PEOPLE the pair had been seeing each other for "several months," and the musician had already met the actress's son Maceo-Robert, 7, and daughter Nahla, 12.

"They are spending a lot of time at Halle's Malibu house," said the insider. "She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A second source said that Berry and Hunt, who celebrated her birthday together in Las Vegas in August, "respect each other and have a great deal in common."