The actress confirmed she was dating musician Van Hunt in a September Instagram post

Halle Berry Hits Back at Claim That She Is Bad in Bed: 'Ask My Man'

Halle Berry is defending her bedroom honor.

The actress tweeted she was good in bed, refuting a suggestion made by actress LisaRaye McCoy on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y'all need ta know," Berry, 54, tweeted on Wednesday, adding a laughing emoji.

When host Claudia Jordan pressed McCoy on the idea Berry wasn’t good in bed, the actress simply said, “That’s what they said. That’s what I read. That’s what I’ve heard. That’s what they say.”

McCoy later cleared the air and readdressed her comments on Wednesday on Cocktails with Queens, saying, “I remember when Monster’s Ball… [it] was her love scene and they was trying to say that that’s how she is in bed.”

“And it was like, no, it was a movie guys, what are you talking about?” McCoy explained.

Monster’s Ball was a 2001 film starring Berry, Billy Bob Thornton, Sean Combs, Mos Def and Peter Boyle. The film earned Berry an Oscar for Best Actress in 2002.

McCoy added she wasn’t able to describe Berry’s skills in the bedroom because she’s never slept with her.

“I don’t know that because I’m not gay nor am I bisexual,” she said. “But that disturbed me because Halle is beautiful. I don’t have a problem with Halle. I love Halle.”

McCoy added, “Halle is breaking barriers for all of us, you know what I mean. So that is absolutely a no-no.”

This all comes two months after Berry confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt. She playfully confirmed their relationship when she wore a T-shirt that bore the musician's name on Instagram. "Now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽," she captioned a Sept. 17 post.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Berry has already introduced her daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 7, to the Grammy winner.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Berry made headlines when she revealed she experienced her first orgasm at a young age during a Q&A video she posted to her Instagram.

"I remember my first orgasm," she mused during a candid conversation with stylist and longtime friend Lindsay Flores. "I did it to myself."

When Flores, who couldn't recall her initial experience, asked how old Berry was when she had her first orgasm, the Oscar winner replied, "Eleven."