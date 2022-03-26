Halle Berry won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Leticia Musgrove in the film Monster’s Ball in 2002

Halle Berry Reflects on Winning Her Oscar 20 Years Later: 'I Will Never Get Over This Moment'

Best Actress winner Halle Berry at the 74th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, Ca., 3/24/02.

Halle Berry is taking a stroll down memory lane.

Exactly 20 years after she was awarded the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Monster's Ball during the 74th Academy Awards in 2002, the actress, 55, reflected on her win in a post shared on Twitter Friday.

"20 years ago, this week, I walked through that door," Berry captioned her post, which was accompanied by a photograph of herself holding the coveted film award. "I will never get over this moment!"

The X-Men star also expressed gratitude for others within her post, thanking The Academy, Lionsgate, Lee Daniels, and Marc Forster, alongside a red heart emoji.

In Monter's Ball, Berry starred as Leticia Musgrove, a woman who has an affair with her convicted husband's executioner. The film also features Billy Bob Thornton, Heath Ledger, Peter Boyle, Sean Combs, and Mos Def, among others.

During the 2002 Academy Awards, Berry was up against Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge), Judi Dench (Iris), Sissy Spacek (In the Bedroom), and Renée Zellweger (Bridget Jones's Diary) in the Best Actress category.

"This moment is so much bigger than me. This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It's for the women that stand beside me, Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox," Berry said during her acceptance speech.

"And it's for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened," the Oscar winner added.

She remains the only woman of color to win Best Actress in the history of the awards show.

Berry recently opened up to The New York Times about her Academy Award win, as well as her disappointment in how, after two decades, no other Black actress has received the title.

"Back in those days, if you didn't win the Globe, you really didn't get the Academy Award," Berry said, referring to the Golden Globe that went to Spacek, 72. "So I'd pretty much resigned myself to believing, 'It's great to be here, but I'm not going to win.' "

But even though she did go on to win the prize, Berry continued, "It didn't open the door. The fact that there's no one standing next to me is heartbreaking."

"We can't always judge success or progress by how many awards we have," she added. "Awards are the icing on the cake — they're your peers saying you were exceptionally excellent this year — but does that mean that if we don't get the exceptionally excellent nod, that we were not great, and we're not successful, and we're not changing the world with our art, and our opportunities aren't growing?"