Halle Berry Goes Bra-Free in a White Tank Top as She Shares Photo of Herself Dancing in the Rain

Dancing in the rain!

While some may avoid being outdoors when it’s raining, Halle Berry embraces the downpour. On Tuesday, the actress shared a bra-free photo of herself dancing in the rain while wearing grey shorts and a white tank top, which left little to the imagination.

“Ima always dance in the RAIN. 🌧,” the Oscar winner wrote in the Instagram caption.

The 52-year-old actress’ friend Selma Blair and the R&B duo Chloe X Halle commented on the post, with Blair, 46, writing, “I love your spirit.”

The singers also commented with two heart eye emojis.

Berry, who boasts just under 4.5 million followers on Instagram, frequently shares photos of herself and her outings on social media.

In August, she shared a photo of herself dancing, writing in the caption, “Need me a man who can handle this twirl… 😂💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾.”

She also regularly shares #FitnessFriday posts, in which she opens up about her workout regimens.

“For me, cardio is an essential part of my workout, and I believe that my fitness regime is not complete without it!” Berry wrote in an Instagram post in September. “Cardio and heart health can go hand-in-hand; it efficiently pumps blood through the body, balancing your blood pressure and resting heart rate.”

The mom of two shared a few other benefits, including improved memory, increased oxygen supply, better circulation and more.

“My personal favorite,” she added, “increased sexual arousal in women. So ladies…get to running, get to jumping…let’s go!”