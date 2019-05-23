Halle Berry Plants a Huge Kiss on Lena Waithe to Give Her 'Inspiration' as Host of Jimmy Kimmel

Lena Waithe got more than she was expecting while taking over hosting duties for Jimmy Kimmel.

The 35-year-old writer and actress introduced Halle Berry to the audience of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night and asked the Oscar winner for some “inspiration” when it came to hosting the show.

“Like that Oscar speech you gave, that got me hyped,” Waithe said, referencing Berry’s 2002 win for Monster’s Ball. “I need you to give me some of that Halle Berry juice.”

Berry, 52, said, “I got you,” and as the lights dimmed she began to give Waithe a speech meant to hype her up for the night.

“Lena, I know you, we’ve worked together. So I know that you are a force of nature,” Berry said. “You are a beautiful African American queen. And tonight you are a writer, an actor, a producer and tonight you are a late night comedian and you’re about to slay.”

Image zoom Halle Berry and Lena Waithe ABC

She asked Waithe, “Are you good or do you need something else?”

“I mean, I think I’m good,” Waithe replied.

Despite her assurances, Berry insisted, “No, I think you need something else,” and took Waithe’s face in her hands as the actress began to kiss her.

The moment was reminiscent of a memorable Oscar moment in 2003 when Adrien Brody won the award for Best Actor and kissed Berry onstage as he was accepting the award.

“Now, you’re good!” Berry said.

The two stars are producing BET’s new TV series Boomerang, based on the 1992 romantic comedy film that starred Berry, Eddie Murphy and Robin Givens.

Berry currently stars in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum which is now in theaters.