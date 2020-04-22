Halle Berry Says Pierce Brosnan Saved Her from Choking on Die Another Day: 'Bond Knows How to Heimlich'

007 to the rescue!

Halle Berry, who played Bond girl Jinx Johnson in 2002’s Die Another Day, recently revealed that Pierce Brosnan channeled a real-life James Bond moment when he saved her from choking while filming a scene together.

“I was supposed to be all sexy and and seduce him with a fig,” Berry, 53, recalled on Jimmy Fallon’s at-home edition of The Tonight Show Tuesday. “And then he had to get up and do the Heimlich. So not sexy.”

“You never see that in a James Bond movie,” a humored Fallon, 45, said.

“You should’ve seen it,” Berry said, joking, “James Bond knows how to Heimlich.”

The X-Men actress then shared some kind words about Brosnan, 66, who played James Bond in four different films from 1995 to 2002.

“He was there for me. He will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world,” she said.

In May 2019, Berry shared some suggestions on Today of which actor should be next in line to play the role of James Bond, which will be recast once Daniel Craig hangs up his suit after No Time to Die.

“A woman!” she said when asked who Craig’s successor should be. “No, just kidding. Queen Latifah!”

Berry continued, “Who should take it? I’d want to see Hugh Jackman or Idris Elba. I would go for him.”

Both Jackman and Elba have been among the names tossed out as potential future Bonds for several years now.

Craig’s final bow as the iconic spy, No Time to Die, was originally set for an early April release, but has since been postponed to November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Christopher Waltz will be reprising his role as the supervillain Blofeld in the movie. Waltz first appeared in 2015’s Spectre as the main baddie.

The film’s star-studded cast also includes Billy Magnussen, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes as M.